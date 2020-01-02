Meeting Minutes of the Langlade Senior Citizen Club of Antigo – December 10, 2019

Greetings:

Our Senior Citizen Club of Antigo met for our Christmas potluck on December 10th.

Kathy Schultz of ADRC stopped by to see if anyone had any questions for her. President Rosemary gave her a secret Santa gift.

We have since learned of the passing of a dear club member, Audrey Heinzen. A card was sent to the family.

We drew numbers for secret Santa gifts and then played bingo after opening our gifts.

Our next meeting will be January 14, 2020 at 1:30pm in the library conference room.

Hope everyone had a Merry Christmas and wishing all a Happy New Year.

See you soon!