NorthLakes Community Clinic Adds Behavioral Health Services in White Lake

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

NorthLakes Community Clinic – White Lake is proud to announce the addition of Behavioral Health Counseling. Dr. Shelly Gallenberg, PsyD, LPC. recently joined NorthLakes and will be providing behavioral health counseling to patients of all ages at our White Lake Clinic as well as in the White Lake School. Adding this service follows NorthLakes’ mission of responding to the healthcare needs of our communities with an integrated array of quality services.

When she was asked about joining NorthLakes, Dr. Gallenberg shared: “I believe in the power of therapy and its ability to transform lives and I look forward to providing that care in the White Lake Community. I like my practice to be client centered and solution focused. I learned first hand how powerful therapy can be in changing a person’s life and I wanted to be part of empowering people’s lives.”

Dr. Gallenberg earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from University of Wisconsin Stevens Point with an emphasis on Human Services. She went on to complete her Master of Arts degree from the Illinois School of Professional Psychology at Argosy University/Schaumburg majoring in Clinical Psychology where she also received her Doctorate of Psychology Degree.

Dr. Gallenberg is a Licensed Professional Counselor and a Clinical Psychologist. She did her Post-doctoral Psychology Residency at North Central Health Care in Wausau. She has worked in a variety of settings including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, correctional settings and out-patient clinics. Dr. Gallenberg uses a cognitive behavioral approach and has experience working with a variety of individuals and concerns: mood disorders, anxiety, behavioral concerns, grief, trauma, substance use disorders and more.

Prior to joining NorthLakes Dr. Gallenberg continued her work at North Central Health Care in Antigo, Wisconsin where she provided individuals, couples, and family therapy in an outpatient setting.

In her spare time Dr. Gallenberg enjoys spending time with her family, including her husband and four children.

Our White Lake Clinic at 524 Bissel Street also offers medical and women’s health services. To schedule an appointment please call the clinic at (715) 882-2353. The clinic is open Monday 7:30am – 5pm, Tuesday 8am – 12pm, Wednesday 7:30am – 6pm and Friday 7:30am – 5pm.

About NorthLakes Community Clinic:

NorthLakes Community Clinic is a regional Community Health Center, with clinic locations in Ashland, Birchwood, Hayward, Hurley, Iron River, Lakewood, Minong, Oconto, Park Falls, Turtle Lake, Washburn and White Lake. We are a 501(c)3 non-profit organization managed by a patient majority board of directors. Services we offer include: medical, chiropractic, dental, behavioral health counseling including substance use disorder and recovery services, optometry, psychiatric services, pediatric speech and occupational therapy, physical therapy and prescriptions for patients.

NorthLakes Community Clinic provides care to individuals with Medicaid and Medicare, those without insurance, and also those with private health insurance. We also provide a Sliding Fee Scale available for patients who qualify. For more information, please visit: nlccwi.org