Brian Keith Seefeldt, 63

Brian K. Seefeldt, 63 of Wittenberg, died on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born on December 15, 1956 in Wausau, the son of the late Kenneth and Harriet (Riderbush) Seefeldt.

Brian was a graduate of Wausau West High School and went on to the University of Wisconsin School of Pharmacy, obtaining his degree as a Pharmacist in 1980. He currently was a Pharmacist at Gwidt Pharmacy, Wittenberg where he has worked for many years. Brian was an avid Wisconsin sports fan and enjoyed the Packers, Brewers, Bucks and Badgers. He especially enjoyed visiting and socializing at Tavern Front in Wittenberg.

Survivors include two sons, Benjamin (Michelle) Seefeldt of Wittenberg and Daniel (Katelyn) Seefeldt of Wausau and a brother, Jeffrey (Laurie) Seefeldt of Wausau.

Brian was preceded in death by his parents and his former wife, Debra Seefeldt.

A celebration of Brian’s life will be celebrated at a later date.