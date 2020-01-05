Donald Karcz, 81 of Birnamwood, formerly of Bowler, died on Friday, January 3, 2020 at his home under the care of his family and Interim Hospice.

Don was born on March 6, 1938 in Two Rivers, the son of the late John and Angeline (Wijas) Karcz.

Don was an Air Force retiree and lived in all parts of the US and world for over 20 years.

On November 30, 1957, Don was united in marriage to Venita Piekkola in Marble, Minnesota. She preceded him in death on July 8, 2018.

The couple purchased the Melody Mill in Aniwa in June of 1967 and also owned Karcz Home Sales. For the past 25 years, they owned and operated V’s Star Campsite in Bowler. Don enjoyed going on trips, especially cruises and enjoyed baseball, the Green Bay Packers and loved to watch game shows.

Don was a blue jean and t-shirt man. The family invites all those attending to wear blue jeans and t-shirts in his honor.

Survivors include his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Donna (Tom Lex) Karcz of Bowler and her children, Joey (Keleigh) Baretincic and their children Anna and Jackson, and Andrea (Chris) Mrozinski and their children Clara and Clayton ‘Zane’, Cindy (Jerry) Geiss of Merrill and her children, Stephan Miller and Alex (Kim) Miller, Rodney (Shelly) Karcz of Birnamwood and their children, Matthew (Kandi) Karcz and his son Jayden, and Adam (Kaylin) Karcz, the late Gary Karcz’s daughter Amanda (Mark) Hein and her son Donaven, Mike (Connie) Karcz of Birnamwood and their daughter Jennifer Quinn Hegewald and her children, Kaden and Kennlie and Bonnie (Bradley) Resch of Birnamwood and their children, Brooks, Braydin, Brogan (Eric Engle) and Braxton Resch; siblings, Myron Karcz of Pulaski, Mardell Wirtz of Sobieski, Carol Walla of Green Bay and Larry (Donna) Karcz of Sobieski and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Don was preceded in death by his wife, Vee; a son, Gary; parents; brother Leonard Karcz; son-in-law, Gordy Miller; a sister-in-law, Carol Karcz and brother-in-law, James Wirtz.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 am, Thursday, January 9, 2020 at St. Philomena Catholic Church, Birnamwood. Fr. Vicente Llagas will officiate. Burial will be in St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, Aniwa with military rites conducted by the Darling Gunderson American Legion #341, Birnamwood. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 9:00am until the time of mass at the church.