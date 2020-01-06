City of Antigo Finance, Personnel & Legislative Committee Meeting Agenda

COUNCIL CHAMBERS

CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Wednesday, January 08, 2020

5:45 PM

Call to Order

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:

1. Request for Reduction by Sharon Properties, LLC for the Sewer, Water, and Curb & Gutter Deferred Assessments at 2104 Charlotte Court

2. Request to fill an Open Position in the Street Department’s Water Division Created by a Voluntary Resignation of a Current Employee

3. Request to fill an Open Position in the Fire Department Created by a Voluntary Resignation of a Current

Employee

4. Application Submittal for a Wisconsin Assessment Monies (WAM’s) DNR Grant for a Vacant City-owned Lot

Located at 1020 Edison Street in Conjunction with Site Investigation for a Potential Sober Living Facility

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

