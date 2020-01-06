Antigo Times

Government
City of Antigo Finance, Personnel & Legislative Committee Meeting Agenda

By Antigo Times
January 6, 2020
COUNCIL CHAMBERS
CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Wednesday, January 08, 2020
5:45 PM

Call to Order
Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:
1. Request for Reduction by Sharon Properties, LLC for the Sewer, Water, and Curb & Gutter Deferred Assessments at 2104 Charlotte Court
2. Request to fill an Open Position in the Street Department’s Water Division Created by a Voluntary Resignation of a Current Employee
3. Request to fill an Open Position in the Fire Department Created by a Voluntary Resignation of a Current
Employee
4. Application Submittal for a Wisconsin Assessment Monies (WAM’s) DNR Grant for a Vacant City-owned Lot
Located at 1020 Edison Street in Conjunction with Site Investigation for a Potential Sober Living Facility
Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered
Adjournment
Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.

