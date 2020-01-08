Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 1/13/20

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Monday, December 30th

Officers took a subject into custody on a drug related charge at an address on Edison Street.

Tuesday, December 31st

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at 5th Avenue and Elm Street. There were no injuries. One driver was cited for failure to yield the right of way.

Officers responded to a call reporting that a black, 4 door sedan with two occupants was traveling south on Neva Road in the northbound lane and then turned west on to North Avenue. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Edison Street.

Wednesday, January 1st

Officers responded to a call from a female reporting a suspicious vehicle on Superior Street. She told officers that she tried knocking on the window to wake the male subject in the vehicle up, but he was unresponsive. Officers conducted a field sobriety test. The male subject was arrested for operating while intoxicated and felony bail jumping. He was also cited for operating without a valid driver’s license, 3rd offense.

Friday, January 3rd

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Lincoln Street and 8th Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of retail theft at an address on Neva Road.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at Western Road and 5th Avenue. There were no injuries.

Officers responded to a report of a fight in progress between two subjects at an address on Milton Street. There were no weapons.

Officers responded to a report of a retail theft in progress at an address on Hwy. 64. A female subject had left with a lot of clothes in her purse. Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle did not stop and went through a stop sign at Parkway Road and Cty. Rd. F. Officers terminated the pursuit.

Monday, January 6th

Officers were out with a subject at an address on 1st Avenue. The subject was taken into custody on a Department of Corrections warrant.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Sunday, January 5th

Officers responded to a report of a one vehicle roll-over accident on Hwy. 45.

Tuesday, January 7th

Officers stopped a vehicle on Woods Flowage Road. A field sobriety test was conducted. The driver was taken into custody.