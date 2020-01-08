City of Antigo Common Council Meeting Agenda for January 8th

CITY OF ANTIGO

COMMON COUNCIL MEETING

COUNCIL CHAMBERS

CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Wednesday, January 08, 2020

6:00 PM

CALL TO ORDER BY PRESIDING OFFICER

ROLL CALL

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

MOMENT OF SILENT MEDITATION

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

1. Approval of the Minutes from the December 11, 2019 Council Meeting

CITIZEN COMMENT

Individuals not listed below and wishing to address Council must sign in prior to the meeting. A time limit of 5 minutes will apply unless otherwise approved by Council. Any ruling by the presiding officer relative to Citizen Comments may be overruled by a majority vote of members present.

1. Subjects on the Current Agenda – The presiding officer will call each speaker to the floor during this portion of the meeting. The presiding officer may determine the order of speakers so testimony is heard in the most logical groupings

2. Subjects Not on the Current Agenda – The presiding officer will identify the appropriateness of public comments at this time and may place the matter on a future agenda, or could refer the matter to staff or committee for investigation and report.

UPDATE ON CITIZEN’S REFERRALS FROM PREVIOUS COUNCIL AGENDA

CONSENT AGENDA

CONSENT AGENDA RESOLUTIONS

1-20 Approval of Operator’s License for Jessica M. Lenzner

2-20 Agricultural Lease Extension Approval for 2020 to 2025 for Ourada Parcel (Wastewater Plant)

3-20 Construction Change Order #1 Associated with the Industrial Park Storm Sewer Upgrade Project located from the Bridge/Saratoga Streets Intersection to Pierce Avenue

4-20 Waive Bid Process and Accept Quote and Contract in the Amount of $6,320 from Environmental Plant Services, Inc. for Asbestos Removal 504 5th Avenue

5-20 Allow Clerk-Treasurer/Finance Director to Waive Permit Fees and Insurance Requirements for Previously Held Events Per the Attached List

6-20 Request by CoVantage Credit Union for Forgiveness of the City’s Costs Associated with a Garage Demolition Located at 726 Second Avenue in the Amount of $2,133.79

7-20 Request for an Unpaid Personal Leave of Absence from a Police Officer

8-20 Professional Services Agreement with Langlade County Economic Development Corporation for Grant

Administration of the Revolving Loan Fund CLOSE Program Associated with the Downtown Fifth Avenue

Reconstruction Project and Waive the Bidding Requirements

CONSENT AGENDA COMMUNICATIONS

1. Department Head Reports

NEW BUSINESS

RESOLUTIONS

9-20 Resolution of Support Authorizing the Submittal of an Application for a Wisconsin Assessment Monies

(WAM’s) DNR Contractor Services Grant for a Vacant City-owned Lot Located at 1020 Edison Street in

Conjunction with Hazardous Material Site Investigation for any Potential Future Utilization of the Site

(contingent on approval by the Finance, Personnel & Legislative Committee at their January 8, 2020

meeting)

10-20 Figure Sharon Properties Deferred Assessment for Water, Sewer, and Curb & Gutter for 2104 Charlotte

Street Using the Average Bids as Allowed by Ordinance (contingent upon approval by the Finance,

Personnel & Legislative Committee at their meeting on January 8, 2020)

MISCELLANEOUS BUSINESS

PAYMENT OF BILLS

1. Direct Deposits for December 13 and 27, 2019 Payrolls

2. BMO Bank Account Payable Check Nos. 71714-71904

3. Self-Funding Health Insurance Check Nos. 2021-2023

COMMITTEE REFERRALS

Referral of any matters to committees. No discussion or action may be taken on the referral.

ADJOURNMENT

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.