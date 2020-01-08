Community Calendar for 1/13/20 to 1/20/20

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry January 15th 11am-1pm (Wednesdays) & January 17th 1pm-3pm (Fridays), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. Our monthly donation focus for month of January will be canned soups (low or no salt).The following is a testimonial from an individual helped by the Antigo Community Food Pantry recently: “My job is seasonal and some months I live on unemployment. That is not quite enough to get by and it is during that time I use the food pantry.”

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry January 13th & January 20th 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), January 15th 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Please note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. Call (715) 275-5010 for more information.

Mobility Exercise January 13th & January 15th (Every Mon. & Wed.) 9-10am Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. The cost is $42 for 16 classes.

Mahjong at the Langlade County Senior Center January 13th 1-3pm Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. Come and learn how to play. For more information, please call 715-627-6632.

Annual Antigo Optimist Christmas Tree Burn January 13th 5:30-7pm Antigo High School, south parking lot, 1900 10th Avenue, Antigo. Come and enjoy the fun along with free hot dogs and hot chocolate!

Coffee and Conversation for Seniors January 14th & January 16th (Every Tues. & Thur.) 9-11am Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. Come and enjoy some coffee and conversation with others. For more information, please call 715-627-6632.

Strong Bones Exercise January 14th & January 16th (Every Tues. & Thur.) 9-10am Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. Strong Bones is an ongoing strength training program designed to help adults become or stay fit, strong & healthy. Individuals will improve muscle strength, bone density, self-confidence, sleep and vitality. Also, participants have shown a decreased risk of diabetes, heart disease, arthritis, depression & obesity. Classes are offered for an hour, twice a week. The cost is $42 for 16 classes. Pre-register by calling the Aging and Disability Resource Center at 715-627-6232.

SilverSneakers Classic (Flex) January 14th 11am-Noon Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. Have fun and move to the music through a variety of exercises designed to increase muscular strength, range of movement and activities for daily living. Hand-held weights, elastic tubing with handles, and a rubber ball are offered for resistance. A chair is used for seated or standing support. “Flex” classes are FREE to SilverSneakers eligible seniors and $3 drop-in for non-eligible 55 years and older. For more information, contact Terri Johnson at tjohnson@co.langlade.wi.us.

Blood Pressure Clinic January 15th 9am-Noon Antigo Fire Department, 700 Edison St., Antigo. For more information, please call Lisa Vollmar at 715-350-7315.

Knitting, Crocheting & other Hand Crafts January 15th 10-11:30am Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo.

Preschool Story Time January 15th 10:30-11:30am Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo. Join us for story time at the Antigo Public Library! This is a great way for kids who haven’t started school yet to meet & socialize with peers. Every week we’ll read 2 or 3 books together as well as doing some songs & movement. We also do a simple craft or coloring page that helps kids develop creativity & motor skills, & occasionally (attendance permitting) other activities such as parachute play. This event is geared towards preschoolers, but older or younger kids are welcome to attend as well.

SilverSneakers Yoga (Flex) January 15th 11am-noon White Lake Community Center, 615 School Street, White Lake. Move your whole body through a complete series of seated and standing yoga poses. Chair support is offered to safely perform a variety of postures designed to increase flexibility, balance and range of movement. Restorative breathing exercises and final relaxation will promote stress reduction and mental clarity. “Flex” classes are FREE to SilverSneakers eligible seniors and $3 drop-in for non-eligible 55 years and older. For more information, contact Terri Johnson at tjohnson@co.langlade.wi.us.

Langlade County Senior Center Lunch Bunch Gathering January 15th 11:30am Luigi’s, 410 Hwy. 64, Antigo. Come and lunch (Dutch treat) with other seniors.

Bingo at the Langlade Co. Senior Center January 15th 1-2:30pm Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. $1 per card is suggested.

Social Snowshoes January 15th 5:30-6:30pm Jack Lake Mountain Bike Trailhead, N8375 Park Road, Deerbrook. All are welcome to join the Jack Lake Silent Sports Association on their weekly Wednesday night group “Social Snowshoes.” The group will meet at the Jack Lake Mountain Bike Trailhead. The Trailhead is located at the Jack Lake Campground/Veteran’s Memorial Park. Distance/ time of being out will depend upon weather conditions, but roughly an hour every night. Bring snowshoes & headlamps! Dress appropriately for the winter weather. For more information, please call 715-216-5662.

One Way (grades K-2) & Cross Trainers (grades 3-6) Kid’s Clubs January 15th 6:30pm in the Quest Center, Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. These groups meet every Wednesday from 6:30 to 8pm. There will be games, songs, Bible stories and small group time. All are welcome! For more information, please go to our website www.antigocommunitychurch.org.

Play & Learn January 16th 9:30-11am N4013 Hwy. 45, Antigo. Play & Learn is a weekly play group program for parents, caregivers & children from birth to age 5. Staff will provide a parent lesson, an activity for parents & children to do together. The activity will build skills for school readiness & milestone achievement. Quarterly Ages & Stages questionnaires are made available to parents & caregivers to assist families in helping their children to reach age based development milestones. Join the conversation on Facebook – Northwood’s Family Resource Centers http://www.facebook.com/NorthwoodsFRCN. For more information, please call 715-627-1414.

SilverSneakers Yoga (Flex) January 16th 11am-Noon Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. Move your whole body through a complete series of seated and standing yoga poses. Chair support is offered to safely perform a variety of postures designed to increase flexibility, balance and range of movement. Restorative breathing exercises and final relaxation will promote stress reduction and mental clarity. “Flex” classes are FREE to SilverSneakers eligible seniors and $3 drop-in for non-eligible 55 years and older. For more information, contact Terri Johnson at tjohnson@co.langlade.wi.us

Agra Industries Blood Drive January 16th 11am-2:30pm Agra Industries, 1211 Water St., Merrill. To schedule an appointment, please call Jessica Teske at 715-536-9584. Blood Drive will be held in the Maintenance Garage. Please be well hydrated and have a hearty meal prior to donation. This blood drive held in partnership with The Community Blood Center. All presenting donors receive a free long-sleeve t-shirt!

Cards, Dominoes & Game Playing Program January 16th (Every Thurs.) 1-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. Have you been looking for someone to play cards & games with? Here is your chance to meet others and share your love for cards, dominoes & games. For more information, please call 715-627-6632.

Savor the Flavor of the Seasons Healthy Meal Class January 16th 1-2pm Antigo Area Community Food Pantry, 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo. Learn fun, new ways to use seasonal foods, along with other tips to help you improve your family’s diet while stretching your family’s food dollars. Each lesson includes: a nutrition lesson, a short food demo and a food sample. Incentives such as a slow cooker, electric skillet or food thermometers will be provided to those who attend. Limit one incentive per family per class. Please register by calling the food pantry at 715-623-1103.

Coffee and Technology January 16th 5-6pm Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo. Have you ever looked at your technology and thought, “it sure would be nice to have someone to help me with this!” Then, you’re in luck because the 4-H Tech Changemakers are youth from around Langlade County who are eager to help with your technology questions. We bring the coffee and you bring the questions. We are excited to help as much as we can! For more information, contact Langlade County 4-H at 715-627-6236.

Stone Soup Playing at the Langlade County Senior Center January 17th 1:30-3:30pm Langlade Co. Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. They will be playing music for your enjoyment. For more information, please call 715-627-6632.

Winter Free Fishing Weekend January 18th-19th Statewide. Fish anywhere in Wisconsin without a license or trout stamp including all inland waters, Wisconsin’s side of the Great Lakes and Mississippi River. Other fishing rules apply.

Eli’s Warriors Blood Drive January 18th 8am-Noon, Langlade County Hockey Rink, 1633 Neva Rd., Antigo. To schedule your appointment, visit www.save3lives.org, then “Find a Blood Drive” and enter sponsor code OT39. If you have any questions, please call or text Julie (715-216-2812) or Corrie (715-610-7064). You may also email Believe15Eli@gmail.com. Thank you for your support!

Elcho X-C Ski & Antigo Bike and Ski Club Fun Day January 18th 11am Moccasin Lake Trail, Moccasin Lake Rd., Elcho. Bring snacks & meet up with fellow outdoor enthusiasts. For more information, please call Jan & Chuck Wetzel at 715-275-3068.

Walls of Wittenberg Presents “The Art of the Quilter VI – Keep Me In Stitches” January 18th & 19th, January 25th & 26th, February 1st & 2nd Saturdays & Sundays, 11am-3pm WOWSPACE, 114 Vinal St., Wittenberg. Quilters, we invite you to participate in our 6th open quilt show at the WOWSPACE in Wittenberg, WI. This is a non-juried, non-judged show. 1st, 2nd & 3rd place People’s Choice awards will be given. An Award of Excellence will be awarded to one quilter as determined by a committee of local quilters. The 2020 show will feature a guest speaker/quilt appraiser, Honor Quilt display and a selection of gently used quilting books and back issue quilters’ magazines available for a free will offering. Show admission is FREE. Please join us in once again making this one of the best attended shows at WOW.

A Night at Carnegie Hall-AHS Canto Voce Fundraiser January 18th 6pm North Star Lanes Banquet Hall, 400 Prosser Place, Antigo. Doors open at 6pm, dinner is at 6:30pm & the concerts follow the dinner. Tickets are $30 each & are available at CoVantage Credit Union & Sweet Thyme. There will also be raffle items. This event is a fund-raiser benefitting the Antigo High School Canto Voce’s trip to Carnegie Hall in April of 2020.

Monthly Pancake Breakfast January 19th 8am-1pm Elcho American Legion Post, Elmo Street, Elcho. Join us for pancakes, potato pancakes, biscuits & gravy, sausage patties or links, coffee, milk and juice. All you care to eat for $8.00. For more information, call Larry at 715-610-3912.

Free Open Skate January 20th 11:30am-1pm Langlade County Hockey Arena, 1633 Neva Road, Antigo. The Open Skates are FREE with the donation of a canned good. There is a limited supply of skates available for use (these are free, but must be returned at the end of the skate). There is no skate sharpening at the rink during open skate times. Registration is not required to attend Open Skates. Please call 715-623-3633 with any questions.

*Meetings*

Antigo Rotary Meeting January 13th & January 20th Noon -1pm Game On, 623 Edison St., Antigo.

Park, Cemetery & Recreation Commission Meeting January 13th 5:30pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Langlade Senior Citizen Club Meeting January 14th 1:30pm Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo.

Antigo Optimist Club Meeting January 15th 12-1pm North Star Lanes, 400 Prosser Place, Antigo.

Finance, Personnel & Legislative Committee Meeting January 15th 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

Baby & Me Group January 13th & January 20th 1:00pm-2:00pm. Langlade Hospital, 112 East Fifth Avenue, Antigo. Langlade Birthing Center, second floor of the hospital. Facilitator: RN/International Board Certified Lactation Consultant. For more information please call 715-623-9280. No fee.

AA Support Group (Open) January 16th & January 18th 7:00pm. Langlade Hospital, 112 East Fifth Avenue, Antigo. Langlade Hospital Conference Room 1022, adjacent to Chapel in the new hospital. Thursdays & Saturdays.

Narcotics Anonymous January 117th 7:00pm. Langlade Hospital, 112 East Fifth Avenue, Antigo. Langlade Hospital Conference Room 1022, adjacent to Chapel in the Langlade Hospital.

AL-ANON Meeting January 13th & January 20th 1:30pm. Antigo Community Church – Quest Center – Room 1, 723 Deleglise Street, Antigo. Mondays at 1:30pm.

Overeaters Anonymous January 13th & January 20th 7:00pm. St. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room 4, 819 3rd Avenue, Antigo. Mondays at 7:00pm.

Weight Watchers Meetings January 14th 6:45am United Methodist Church, 2034 5th Ave., Antigo.

T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Support Group Chapter #950 January 14th 4pm Antigo Community Church/School, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo.

T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Support Group January 16th 4:45pm Steffen Memorial Home, 503 5th Ave., Antigo.

H2O Cardio Classes January 13th & January 15th 9am Clara R. McKenna Aquatic Center, 111 Western Ave., Antigo. H2O Cardio is a 45 minute high intensity water fitness program which will provide cardio & strength training without the strain & pain to muscles & joints. The water, along with the use of resistance equipment, will challenge all aspects of the body & increase your physical fitness level. For more information, please call 715-627-0497.

All Recovery Group Meeting January 19th (Sundays) 7pm Langlade Hospital, 112 E. 5th Ave., Antigo. As a result of completing the Recovery Coach Training, Dr. David MacIntyre & Benjamin Dahms have started a new recovery group meeting at Langlade Hospital. It is open to any individual recovering from any addiction, their family, and friends. This is not a 12 step based group and has intentions of broadening our outreach in the community and relieve some of the stigma surrounding addiction. Please share with others!

NEWCOMERS – Nicolet Welcome Service has a FREE WELCOME PACKET filled with gift certificates and brochures from Antigo/Langlade County businesses. For a warm friendly welcome, call Christine at 715-627-2881 or go to www.nicoletwelcome.com.

Langlade County Community Ceramics, a non-profit painting group that meets every Monday and Friday from 9am-Noon at Sts. Mary & Hyacinth, Classroom 8, 819 3rd Ave., Antigo. Class cost is $3.00, to cover paint and anyone is welcome. We also take art-related field trips four times a year.

Antigo MOPS/MOMSnext , a chapter of an international group that offers encouragement and support to moms of children 0-18. We have relevant and interesting speakers, fun crafts, yummy food and free childcare while we meet. Our meetings are the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, September to May, at Antigo Community Church (723 Deleglise St.) from 9-11 am. For more information please see www.facebook.com/antigomops.

Zumba Gold is for those looking for a modified Zumba class that recreates the original moves at a lower intensity. Perfect for active older adults and first-timers! Classes are taught by ACE Certified Group Fitness Instructor Terri Johnson. LOCATIONS: Schroeder’s Fitness Studio, 700 S. Superior St., Antigo: Mon. 9am. Elcho School, Hwy. 45, Elcho: Mon. 5pm; Wed. 4pm. First class is FREE. Follow @upnorthfitness at Facebook or visit terrijohnson.zumba.com for schedule changes.

The Hope Life Center Mobile Unit will be parked in the Goodwill parking lot off Hwy 64 in Antigo every Monday from 10:00am until 5:00pm. All services are FREE and CONFIDENTIAL. We offer pregnancy testing, ultrasound and STD testing and treatment for women. Call or text 715-843-4673 for an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

Alzheimer’s Support Group January 13th 6pm Antigo Adult Day Care, Rosalia Garden, 519 Flight Rd., Antigo. This Alzheimer’s Association caregiver support group will meet the 2nd Monday of each month. For more information, please call Deacon Pam Werth at 715-219-6363.

Compassionate Friends-Antigo Chapter January 14th 7pm Langlade Hospital, 112 East Fifth Avenue, Antigo. This is support group which is open to the public and assists families who have lost a child. Meetings are held monthly at 7:00 p.m. at Langlade Hospital/Conference Room 1021 (behind the chapel). For more information, please call Becki at 715-623-7123.