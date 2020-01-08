Derek Jordan Wilson, 26

Derek Jordan Wilson, “DJ” of Antigo, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020. He was 26 years old. He was born on August 17, 1993, in Gadsden, Alabama a son of Lemual and Sharon (Pingel) Wilson.

He was a graduate of Antigo High School in 2011. While in high school DJ was a member of the Physics club. He attended the University of Wisconsin at Madison majoring in Political Science and International Studies before illness forced him to leave school his senior year.

His hobbies included listening to music, building computers, inventing, landscaping, being outdoors and spending time with his family and friends. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and his willingness to help and show love to the people he cared about.

Survivors including his parents are a sister, Brianna Wilson, Wittenberg; two aunts Joann Kinard and Caroline Wilson both of Gadsden, Alabama and an uncle LeRoy Boldware III., Gadsden, Alabama; special cousins Juan Derek Kinard, Burlando Kinard, Demetrius Kinard and Kayla Schroeder-Kessler.

He was preceded in death by his special grandmother Margaret Wilson.

The family will hold private services.