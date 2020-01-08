Ervin Robert Schmoll, 93

Ervin Robert Schmoll died January 7, 2020 at Aspirus Langlade Hospital in Antigo. He was 93 years old.

He was born January 29, 1926 in Elmhurst WI, son of the late Rhinehart Frank and Frances Wilhelmina (Van de Hey) Schmoll. He was raised in Elmhurst. On May 10, 1947 he married Marjorie Ann Patnode at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Mr. Schmoll worked at Kraft Foods in Antigo until his retirement in 1984.

Ervin was a member of the VFW Post 2653. Ervin served in the United States Army with the Fourth Field Artillery in New Guinea and Philippines from 1944-1946, during World War II. In April of 2013, Ervin, along with his son Larry as his guardian, made the Honor Flight to Washington, DC.

He was a member of Ss Mary and Hyacinth’s Catholic Church.

One of Ervin’s greatest aspirations in life was to visit Alaska. In 1994, he and his wife accomplished his dream and toured Alaska. Ervin also enjoyed fishing, hunting and building tree stands. He also enjoyed watching the deer and turkeys during his time at Pine Meadow. Ervin often joined his son Larry to assist on his propane route and was always available to help at Draeger Propane.

In addition to his wife, survivors include two 2 daughters; Gail (Bob) Bader of Labadie, MO and Mary (Gary) Moseman of Antigo, a son; Larry (Carol) Schmoll of Deerbrook, 7 grandchildren; Jeff Paasch, Brian Paasch, Lisa (Brian) Taylor, Jason (Kelly) Moseman, Jessica (Andy) Riege, Josh (Heidi) Schmoll, and Nick (Carmie) Schmoll, and 12 great grandchildren; Caitlyn, Parker, Abigayle, Jessa, Henry, Ella, Ethan, Ayva, Olivia, Sienna, Levi and Gianna.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter Julie Rose in 1961, his sister Rosalie Krubsack, and his brother-in-law Donald Krubsack.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 10 at 12:00 PM at Ss. Mary and Hyacinth with Father Matt Simonar officiating. Interment will follow the service at Queen of Peace Cemetery. A visitation will take place at the church from 10:00-11:45 AM on Friday.