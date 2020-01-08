Josephine May Pietz, 92

Our beloved mother, Josephine May Crnkovich Pietz , 92, died at home on January 7, 2020, after gracefully enduring Alzheimer’s disease for twenty years. Jo was born November 25, 1927, in Karney, Iowa, the daughter of Anton and Ann (Verbonac) Crnkovich. She was raised in Mohawk, Michigan and graduated from Calumet High.

At 18 she adventured to Milwaukee, Wi. where she worked as a secretary for Harley-Davidson Motorcycles. Jo later joined Galloway Company in Neenah, Wisconsin as a secretary. In 1956 she married Palmer Pietz and they shared 43 years together. The couple purchased a farm in Birnamwood, Wisconsin in 1969 and began dairy farming. She worked mornings and evenings in the barn caring for animals and helping with the milking cows.

Jo was a member of St. Philomena’s Catholic Church in Birnamwood for 50 years and was active in Christian mothers, serving as the President of the Ladies Altar Society. Jo enjoyed crossword puzzles, playing cards, bowling and ice skating. She loved spending time on the beach of Lake Superior with a bonfire and roasting hot dogs. Her favorite past time was going to rummage sales with her girlfriend. Spending time with her grandchildren and family meant the most to her.

Jo is survived by her two children, Chris (Vicky) Pietz of Birnamwood and Nancy (Richard Castro) of Beaverton, Michigan. Two grandchildren: Casey Pietz Brown (Logan) of Birnamwood and Chase Castro (girlfriend Carley Van Tiem) of Beaverton; brother Robert Crnkovich of Carmel, IN. and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Tony, Matt, Steven and Charles Crnkovich.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at St. Philomena’s Catholic Church in Birnamwood with the Rev. Vicente Llagas officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00am until the service on Tuesday. Interment will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Neenah.

Josephine and family wish to send heartfelt thanks to her dedicated caregiver Richard Castro and special caregiver Nancy Coffman for their care and compassion with special thanks to Kathy Kustra.