The Sage Sisters delivered our December Food Drive donations to the Antigo Community Food Pantry

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

The Sage Sisters of Wisconsin held a food drive in December and collected 1047 pounds of dried goods and meat for the pantry. They partnered with three local business women: Rita Griffiths of Not Bob’s Bar, Penny Zima of Pennyz Party Town, and Kelly Keyser-Millar of Mortar and Pestle Herbal. Their drive was a tremendous success as they exceeded their goal which they had set of 1000 pounds. Pantry staff and volunteers enjoyed visiting with them and discussing future drives. The Pantry is incredibly grateful for their support and their concern for their neighbors. Pictured here are Rita Griffiths of Not Bob’s Bar, members of the Sage Sisters and volunteers from the Pantry!