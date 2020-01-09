Johanna Paula Miller, 96

Johanna Paula Miller, of Antigo, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at The Bay at Eastview Medical and Rehabilitation Center. She was 96 years old.

Johanna was born in Germany and immigrated with her parents, John and Paula (Arnold) Baumler, to the U.S. at the age of two. The family settled in Oshkosh before finally taking up residence in Appleton. She attended Roosevelt Middle School and Appleton High School. She married John Miller on February 17, 1940. Johanna spent most of her working career as a nurse’s aide on the Psychiatric Ward at St. Elizabeth Hospital. In 1980 Johanna and John retired and moved to Rollingstone Lake in Langlade County.

Johanna was active in the Rollingstone Lake Association for many years. They moved to Antigo in 1993. In Antigo, Johanna became active at the C.A.R. Thrift Shop, the Langlade Hospital Auxiliary, Community Blood Bank, and the St. Hyacinth Catholic Church.

She has resided at Pine Meadows Apartments in Antigo from 2012 to 2018. Since 2018 she has resided at The Bay at Eastview in Antigo.

Survivors include a daughter, Suzan (Henry) Smith of Appleton; seven sons, LeRoy Miller of Jersey Shore, Penn., Ron (Carol) Miller of Appleton, Robert (Irma) Miller of Appleton, Jack Miller of Greenville, Jim (LaVerne) Miller of Pearson, Ray (Kathie) Miller of Lakewood Ranch, FL and Tom (Laureen) Miller of Greenville; 22 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; 21 great-great grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Janet Miller of Neenah; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Paul Miller on December 27, 2008; a daughter-in-law, Cathy Miller; two great grandchildren; a brother, John (Shirley) Baumler; and a sister, Margaret Heardon.

A memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at SS Mary & Hyacinth Catholic Church with Rev. Zach Weber officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass.

The family would like to thank the staff at Pine Meadows and Eastview Medical and Rehabilitation Center for their care and compassion for Johanna.