On the strength of two champions, the Antigo wrestling team was able to finish 4th out of 17 teams at the Shawano Holiday Classic tournament

Leading the way was 220 pounder Nick Roller, who not only won the top pinner of the tournament award by finishing all 5 of his opponents, but also avenged and early season defeat to the 3rd ranked wrestler in the state. Roller’s superb day started with a pair of pinfalls that together barely took a minute, stopping Austin Schmidt of Shawano in 34 seconds and then John Boyce of Marinette.

Those victories earned Roller a spot in the quarterfinal champion bracket, where he crushed Anthony Tourbier of Shawano in 30 seconds and Jackson Smits of Shawano in 87 seconds. Also winning his first four matches was Keith Tourtillott of Shawano, increasing his early season undefeated streak to 11. As previously mentioned, Tourtillott is ranked 3rd in the state, and was able to defeat Roller the first time they met up by a decision.

Utilizing the game plan for this match perfectly, Roller was able to frustrate Tourtillott on the feet and was able to secure a feet to back takedown and nearfall 80 seconds into the first period. Tourtillott was able to get off his back, but could not escape Roller’s control, and the first period ended 5-0 in favor of the Robin. Tourtillott chose to start the second period on bottom, and Roller was able to use constant pressure to exhaust his opponent, before Tourtillott was able to secure a late reversal and end the period 5-2. Roller chose to start the third period on bottom, and Tourtillott gave him the immediate escape, putting Roller ahead 6-2. Thirty seconds into the third period, Tourtillott was able to secure a takedown before an immediate reversal by Roller that put Tourtillott on his back, and that was the end of it for Tourtillott. Roller avenged the early season decision defeat with a commanding victory via pinfall, improving his record on the season to 15 wins to only the single defeat.

Also flawless on the day was 160 pounder Joshua Heuss, who improved to 15 victories on the season to only 2 defeats. Heuss also was dominant in his first 4 matches, winning his first against Max Hanauer of Shawano by fall in 96 seconds. Heuss followed that match up with a 12-4 major decision against Cody Weix. Heuss’s next opponent, Jameion Cross of Marinette, only lasted 43 seconds before the Robin was able to secure the pinfall. Earning his way to the finals, Heuss defeated Mitchell Peters with some fantastic scrambling that led to a pinfall at 3:49.

Matching with Heuss in the finals was Gage Timm of Shawano, who entered the match with an 11-1 record. Timm earned his spot in the finals by defeating Moises Lagunes of Bonduel, who is currently ranked 2nd in Division 3. Timm was able to secure a takedown 41 seconds into the match, and Heuss escaped to cut the deficit to 1, which is where the first period ended. Timm elected to start the second period on the bottom, and earned an escape to end the second period with a 3-1 lead. Knowing he needed to push the pace in the final period, Heuss chose to start in the bottom position. After earning a quick escape, Heuss was able to secure a takedown and 2-point nearfall. A late escape for Timm was not enough for him, leading to a 6-4 championship victory for Heuss.

Also making the podium with a third-place finish was Talik Bussey at Heavyweight. Bussey used a first-round bye and quick quarterfinal fall over Adrian Kruger of Marshfield to earn a spot in the semi-finals. Matching with Darik McMahon of Marinette, Bussey found himself on the wrong end of a pinfall.

Looking to finish the day strong, Bussey met with Kody Klimek of Peshtigo in the third-place match. Klimek was able to secure a takedown 30 seconds into the first round, but Bussey was able to bounce right back up to his feet with a quick escape. Later in the first period, Bussey was able to secure a takedown of his own, and shortly thereafter earned the pinfall at 1:31 for the third-place victory.

Chris Mackey, competing at 113 pounds, also had a successful day, finishing in third place. In the first round, Mackey was able to stop Cooper Salerno of Bonduel with a first period pin at 1:56. The second round brought a matchup with Ashton Ackman of Spencer / Columbus Catholic, the top ranked wrestler in the state in Division 2. Despite showing amazing resiliency, Mackey dropped the match by pinfall. In the matchup for second, Mackey lost by major decision 11-0 to Alex Westlund of Marshfield.

Logan Edwards used a strong finish to the day to earn 5th place at 132 pounds. Edwards dropped his first match via technical fall to state honorable mention to Hoyt Blaskowski of Marshfield. In his second match, Edwards improved on his performance earlier in the week against Jayson Toellner of Bonduel, but still lost by major decision.

Edwards started his comeback with a quick fall over Leonardo Rodriguez of Spencer / Columbus Catholic at 1:25 and also earned a fall against Hayden Stange of Shawano at 1:42.

Those victories propelled Edwards into a match with Bradley Demerath of Shiocton, who entered the tournament with a state honorable mention ranking and an 11-2 record. Edwards started the match on fire, hitting a throw for a takedown and nearfall. He was able to control Demerath the rest of the period, ending with a 5-0 lead. Demerath chose to start the second period, and Edwards rode him the entire scoreless period. Edwards chose to start the third period in neutral, and hit another quick throw for a takedown and nearfall. After an escape by Demerath, the score was 10-1. Demerath was unable to secure anything thereafter, and Edwards won via major decision, earning a fifth-place finish.

Other highlights for the Antigo wrestling team included Gideon Sass with a victory by fall over Joe Neider of Spencer / Columbus Catholic and a 6th place finish.

Jaden Schoeneck finished with a couple of victories by pinfall and a 6th place finish.

Connor Dettman used a victory by pinfall and another victory by major decision to earn 7th place.

Robby Hagerty had a victory by decision and an injury default to finish 7th.

Hunter Cordova had a decision victory and finished 7th.

Ben Brown had a victory by injury default and finished in 9th.

Lucas Meidl finished his day with a victory via pinfall to finish 11th.

Kyle Kamin also competed on the varsity team.

Leading the Junior Varsity action was Seth Beaber, who cruised through his bracket with four pinfall victories. Not a single opponent was able to survive the first period against Beaber.

Xavier Lenzner picked up a pinfall victory to take 4th in Junior Varsity action.

Austin Helms also competed on the junior varsity team.

Also in action on Saturday was Alex Hofrichter at the Badger State Girls Invitational. Hofrichter advanced to the quarterfinals with a decision victory over Erin Loeschmann of Waukesha South. In the quarterfinals, Hofrichter dropped a tight 5-4 decision to Camden Lindsey of Holmen. Hofrichter then finished the day with 3 victories by pinfall, earning herself a 5th place finish.

Up next for the Antigo Wrestling Team is the On The Water Invitational in Oshkosh. With 67 teams currently projected to compete, the two-day tournament is one of the hardest in Wisconsin. Action started the morning of Friday, December 27th and finished on Saturday. Fans wanting to attend should find their way to the campus of UW-Oshkosh and the Kolf Sports Center, 785 High Avenue.

Shawano Holiday Classic Results for Antigo

113

Christopher Mackey (3-6) placed 3rd and scored 9.0 team points.

Round 1 – Christopher Mackey (Antigo) 3-6 won by fall over Cooper Salerno (Bonduel) 5-9 (Fall 1:56)

Round 2 – Ashton Ackman (Spencer/Columbus Catholic) 13-0 won by fall over Christopher Mackey (Antigo) 3-6 (Fall 1:57)

Round 3 – Alex Westlund (Marshfield) 4-4 won by major decision over Christopher Mackey (Antigo) 3-6 (MD 11-0)

120

Conner Dettman (9-8) placed 7th and scored 5.0 team points.

Round 1 – Conner Dettman (Antigo) 9-8 won by fall over Connor Majeski (Shawano ) 2-11 (Fall 3:10)

Round 3 – Jericho Helser (Shiocton) 15-3 won by fall over Conner Dettman (Antigo) 9-8 (Fall 3:43)

Quarterfinal – Tyson Bogacz (Bonduel) 13-3 won by fall over Conner Dettman (Antigo) 9-8 (Fall 5:06)

Cons. Round 1 – Thane Harrington (Valders) 11-8 won by fall over Conner Dettman (Antigo) 9-8 (Fall 5:45)

7th Place Match – Conner Dettman (Antigo) 9-8 won by major decision over Blake McCurrie (Green Bay West) 9-8 (MD 12-2)

126

Kyle Kamin (3-9) placed 10th and scored 0.0 team points.

Round 1 – Jonny Bieber (Marinette) 13-5 won by fall over Kyle Kamin (Antigo) 3-9 (Fall 1:53)

Round 3 – Dylan Herb (Shiocton) 8-8 won by fall over Kyle Kamin (Antigo) 3-9 (Fall 2:46)

Round 4 – Keagan Cliver (Marshfield) 12-3 won by fall over Kyle Kamin (Antigo) 3-9 (Fall 0:46)

Round 5 – Wyatt Brandt (Shawano ) 7-6 won by fall over Kyle Kamin (Antigo) 3-9 (Fall 0:50)

9th Place Match – Sam Flannery (Shiocton) 8-7 won by fall over Kyle Kamin (Antigo) 3-9 (Fall 1:33)

132

Logan Edwards (10-6) placed 5th and scored 14.0 team points.

Round 2 – Hoyt Blaskowski (Marshfield) 17-1 won by tech fall over Logan Edwards (Antigo) 10-6 (TF-1.5 3:57 (15-0))

Round 3 – Jayson Toellner (Bonduel) 13-3 won by major decision over Logan Edwards (Antigo) 10-6 (MD 18-6)

Round 4 – Logan Edwards (Antigo) 10-6 won by fall over Leonardo Rodriguez (Spencer/Columbus Catholic) 1-5 (Fall 1:25)

Round 5 – Logan Edwards (Antigo) 10-6 won by fall over Hayden Stange (Shawano ) 2-9 (Fall 1:42)

5th Place Match – Logan Edwards (Antigo) 10-6 won by major decision over Bradley Demerath (Shiocton) 12-5 (MD 10-1)

138

Ben Brown (1-4) placed 9th.

Round 1 – Jared Jahnke (Shiocton) 15-3 won by fall over Ben Brown (Antigo) 1-4 (Fall 1:30)

Round 2 – Dylan Moureau (Green Bay West) 11-6 won by fall over Ben Brown (Antigo) 1-4 (Fall 0:45)

Round 3 – Logan Majewski (Bonduel) 6-8 won by fall over Ben Brown (Antigo) 1-4 (Fall 0:40)

Round 4 – Jaden Schoeneck (Antigo) 8-6 won by fall over Ben Brown (Antigo) 1-4 (Fall 0:50)

9th Place Match – Ben Brown (Antigo) 1-4 won by forfeit over Alec Queever (Marinette) 5-12 (For.)

138

Jaden Schoeneck (8-6) placed 6th and scored 10.0 team points.

Round 2 – Jared Jahnke (Shiocton) 15-3 won by tech fall over Jaden Schoeneck (Antigo) 8-6 (TF-1.5 5:28 (19-2))

Round 3 – Dylan Moureau (Green Bay West) 11-6 won by fall over Jaden Schoeneck (Antigo) 8-6 (Fall 1:42)

Round 4 – Jaden Schoeneck (Antigo) 8-6 won by fall over Ben Brown (Antigo) 1-4 (Fall 0:50)

Round 5 – Jaden Schoeneck (Antigo) 8-6 won by fall over Logan Majewski (Bonduel) 6-8 (Fall 3:05)

5th Place Match – Lucas Gerrits (New London) 12-6 won by major decision over Jaden Schoeneck (Antigo) 8-6 (MD 17-9)

145

Lucas Meidl (3-8) placed 11th and scored 12.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jacob Capelle (Green Bay West) 2-7 won by fall over Lucas Meidl (Antigo) 3-8 (Fall 4:19)

Cons. Round 1 – Lucas Meidl (Antigo) 3-8 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Carter Schmidt (Shawano ) 9-3 won by fall over Lucas Meidl (Antigo) 3-8 (Fall 3:34)

11th Place Match – Lucas Meidl (Antigo) 3-8 won by fall over Michael Michonski (Clintonville) 1-7 (Fall 0:23)

152

Robby Hagerty (4-8) placed 7th and scored 25.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Robby Hagerty (Antigo) 4-8 won by decision over Tim Yeager (Valders) 7-5 (Dec 7-5)

Quarterfinal – Garrett Willuweit (Marshfield) 12-4 won by fall over Robby Hagerty (Antigo) 4-8 (Fall 3:32)

Cons. Round 2 – Jamari Sloans (West Bend West) 10-7 won by fall over Robby Hagerty (Antigo) 4-8 (Fall 5:53)

7th Place Match – Robby Hagerty (Antigo) 4-8 won by injury default over Jakob Froemming (Bonduel) 6-9 (Inj. 0:00)

160

Joshua Heuss (15-2) placed 1st and scored 32.0 team points.

Round 1 – Joshua Heuss (Antigo) 15-2 won by fall over Max Hanauer (Shawano ) 0-5 (Fall 1:36)

Round 2 – Joshua Heuss (Antigo) 15-2 won by major decision over Cody Weix (Marshfield) 10-8 (MD 12-4)

Round 4 – Joshua Heuss (Antigo) 15-2 won by fall over Jameion Cross (Marinette) 2-15 (Fall 0:43)

Round 5 – Joshua Heuss (Antigo) 15-2 won by fall over Mitchell Peters (Peshtigo) 10-5 (Fall 3:49)

1st Place Match – Joshua Heuss (Antigo) 15-2 won by decision over Gage Timm (Shawano ) 11-2 (Dec 6-4)

170

Gideon Sass (6-9) placed 6th and scored 26.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Gideon Sass (Antigo) 6-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Hunter Schuh (Shiocton) 9-7 won by decision over Gideon Sass (Antigo) 6-9 (Dec 7-0)

Cons. Round 2 – Gideon Sass (Antigo) 6-9 won by fall over Joe Neider (Spencer/Columbus Catholic) 3-2 (Fall 5:13)

5th Place Match – Andrew Popp (Shawano ) 7-4 won by major decision over Gideon Sass (Antigo) 6-9 (MD 10-1)

220

Nick Roller (15-1) placed 1st and scored 30.0 team points.

Round 2 – Nick Roller (Antigo) 15-1 won by fall over Austin Schmidt (Shawano ) 3-2 (Fall 0:34)

Round 3 – Nick Roller (Antigo) 15-1 won by fall over John Boyce (Marinette) 3-11 (Fall 0:33)

Quarterfinal – Nick Roller (Antigo) 15-1 won by fall over Anthony Tourbier (Shawano ) 1-3 (Fall 0:30)

Semifinal – Nick Roller (Antigo) 15-1 won by fall over Jackson Smits (Shawano ) 4-1 (Fall 1:27)

1st Place Match – Nick Roller (Antigo) 15-1 won by fall over Keith Tourtillott (Shawano ) 11-1 (Fall 4:39)

285

Talik Bussey (7-3) placed 3rd and scored 35.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Talik Bussey (Antigo) 7-3 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Talik Bussey (Antigo) 7-3 won by fall over Adrian Kruger (Marshfield) 0-3 (Fall 0:58)

Semifinal – Darik McMahon (Marinette) 11-5 won by fall over Talik Bussey (Antigo) 7-3 (Fall 0:52)

3rd Place Match – Talik Bussey (Antigo) 7-3 won by fall over Kody Klimek (Peshtigo) 6-6 (Fall 1:31)

285

Hunter Cordova (2-7) placed 7th.

Champ. Round 1 – Hunter Cordova (Antigo) 2-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Nick Kohn (Shawano ) 11-0 won by fall over Hunter Cordova (Antigo) 2-7 (Fall 0:55)

Cons. Round 2 – Casey Biertzer (West Bend West) 9-7 won by fall over Hunter Cordova (Antigo) 2-7 (Fall 1:05)

7th Place Match – Hunter Cordova (Antigo) 2-7 won by decision over Adrian Kruger (Marshfield) 0-3 (Dec 10-8)

JV 120

Seth Beaber (7-2) placed 1st.

Round 2 – Seth Beaber (Antigo) 7-2 won by fall over Brendan Biljan (Menomonee Indian) 3-1 (Fall 1:48)

Round 3 – Seth Beaber (Antigo) 7-2 won by fall over Josh Mroczenski (Wausau East) 0-4 (Fall 0:27)

Round 4 – Seth Beaber (Antigo) 7-2 won by fall over Ishaaq Ali (Green Bay West) 1-7 (Fall 0:28)

Round 5 – Seth Beaber (Antigo) 7-2 won by fall over Emily Gorecki (Seymour) 5-9 (Fall 1:18)

JV 145A

Xavier Lenzner (1-3) placed 4th.

Round 1 – Aidan Kerr (Shiocton) 4-0 won by fall over Xavier Lenzner (Antigo) 1-3 (Fall 1:00)

Round 2 – Niko Machak (Xavier) 2-7 won by fall over Xavier Lenzner (Antigo) 1-3 (Fall 1:14)

Round 3 – Owen Hansen (Oconto) 3-6 won by fall over Xavier Lenzner (Antigo) 1-3 (Fall 2:30)

Round 5 – Xavier Lenzner (Antigo) 1-3 won by fall over Jon Conine (Lena) 0-4 (Fall 1:44)

JV 220

Austin Helms (0-3) placed 4th.

Round 1 – Brady Jones (Shawano ) 3-0 won by fall over Austin Helms (Antigo) 0-3 (Fall 0:32)

Round 2 – Kanewin Dickenson (Menomonee Indian) 2-1 won by fall over Austin Helms (Antigo) 0-3 (Fall 0:37)

Round 3 – Elijah Gott (Lena) 2-5 won by fall over Austin Helms (Antigo) 0-3 (Fall 0:12)

2019 Badger State Invitational-Girls Results for Antigo

Girls 145

Alex Hofrichter’s place is 5th and has scored 15.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Alex Hofrichter (Antigo) won by decision over Erin Loeschmann (Waukesha South) (Dec 5-4)

Quarterfinal – Camden Lindsey (Holmen) won by decision over Alex Hofrichter (Antigo) (Dec 5-4)

Cons. Round 2 – Alex Hofrichter (Antigo) won by fall over Anna Gonzales (Milwaukee Ronald Reagan) (Fall 1:17)

Cons. Semi – Alex Hofrichter (Antigo) won by fall over Elaine Santiago (Milwaukee Ronald Reagan) (Fall 0:22)

5th Place Match – Alex Hofrichter (Antigo) won by fall over Chariell Butler (Lacrosse Logan/Central) (Fall 1:57)