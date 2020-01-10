The Antigo wrestling team competed at the prestigious Lourdes Academy On The Water Wrestling Classic over the holidays

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

With a field of 67 teams, 10 of which are ranked, On The Water is one of the most difficult tournaments Wisconsin has to offer. Many times, it is harder to get on the podium of On The Water than it is at the state tournament. On The Water is a two day tournament, with wrestler’s needing to win their way to the second day. A pair of losses on day one is enough to eliminate an individual from the tournament.

Leading the charge again for the Robins was pin machine Nick Roller. Competing at 220 pounds, Roller found himself in one of the most stacked brackets of the tournament, with the top ranked individuals in Division 1 and Division 2, as well as 8 other ranked wrestlers. Roller’s early season performance earned him a first-round bye, matching him up with conference foe Austin Leinen of Tomahawk. Roller needed just over a minute to pin his opponent’s shoulders to the mat for the pin fall victory at 63 seconds. The next round matched Roller up with Andrew Elmhorst of Manawa, who entered the match with a 10-2 record. Roller continued his early match dominance with a pin in only 37 seconds. The quarterfinal round saw a match up with the sixth ranked individual in Division 1, 14-1 Nathan Moynihan of Ashwaubenon. Moynihan was able to secure two first period takedowns, with Roller earning an escape for a 4-1 lead for the Ashwaubenon wrestler. Moynihan chose to start the second period on bottom, and Roller was able to ride him out for the entire period, including a cradle that earned a 2-point nearfall. Starting the third period down 4-3, Roller chose to start on top. Unfortunately, a scramble resulted in a reversal for Moynihan and a late match nearfall gave Moynihan the 8-3 victory.

Roller started day two with his eyes set on the opportunity to compete for third place. To accomplish this goal, he started with a match with Kyle Dietzen of Omro, the fifth ranked individual in division 2. Roller needed only 36 seconds to secure the takedown and fall. In his next match, Roller won via medical forfeit over Levi Galoff of Brillion, who entered the tournament as the 6th ranked individual in Division 3. In the consolation semi-finals, Roller competed against Frank Koeppel of Mishicot, the 8th ranked wrestler in Division 3. Roller again refused to let his opponent survive more than a minute, finishing with a pin 47 seconds into the match. That victory set up a rematch with Moynihan of Ashwaubenon.

In the rematch, the wrestlers traded escapes in the second and third period, and were evenly matched at one point a piece. Late in the third period, Moynihan was able to secure the takedown and escape with a 3-1 victory. Finishing in 4th, Roller tied Jake Tatro (2010), Ben Stimac (2017), and Collinn Eldridge (2018) as the highest finishing Antigo wrestler in the 10 years Antigo has competed in this tournament. Because of his ability to finish his opponents by pinfall, the 39 team points that Roller contributed to the final score is the highest ever total by an Antigo wrestler.

The championship match in the 220 bracket matched the top ranked wrestler in Division 3 in Ethan Heil of Edgar and Marcus Orlandoni of North Fond Du Lac, the top ranked wrestler in Division 2. Heil was able to earn a takedown in the first period, and after electing to start the second period on top, earned the fall at 2:35 for the championship victory.

Also making it to the second day for Antigo was 160 pounder Joshua Heuss. Heuss was also in a loaded bracket with 12 wrestlers carrying rankings into this event. In the first round, Heuss’s 15-2 record entering the tournament earned him a first-round bye. In round two, Heuss was able to secure a victory by pinfall over Jadon Rhoads of Kewaskum at the 3:15 mark. Round 3 brought a highly entertaining, high scoring match with Carter Stebane of Brillion, the third ranked wrestler in Division 3. Stebane was able to secure an early takedown, and Heuss an escape with 40 seconds to go in the first period. Stebane was then able to score another takedown, and Heuss another escape. At the end of the first period, Heuss conceded a penalty point for stalling, to end the first period 5-2 in favor of Stebane. Stebane chose to start the second period on bottom, and earned an early escape. After another takedown by Stebane and a penalty point against Heuss, Stebane has a 9-2 lead. Heuss earned another escape, and Stebane was able to secure a takedown to increase the lead to 11-3. This is where Heuss started his comeback. Heuss earned a late second period reversal to enter the third period with a 11-5 deficit. Starting the third in the bottom position, Heuss earned a reversal and a stalling call against Stebane to cut the lead to 11-8. After trading reversals, Heuss came up just short of securing nearfall and dropped an exciting, close 13-10 decision.

Needing a victory to earn a spot on the second day, Heuss returned to the mat with a vengeance, securing a pinfall victory over Dylan Urban of Campbellsport at 2:42. Beginning day 2, Heuss dominated Colton Martin of Wautoma / Wild Rose with a takedown, nearfall, and then another turn and pinfall only 67 seconds into the first round. Up next for Heuss was Sam Molski of Stevens Point, who entered the tournament with a record of 14-2. Molski was able to sneak by with a 4-2 decision victory. Heuss then dropped close decision victories to Logan Bishop of Tomahawk and Logan Pye of Wilmot Union to finish in 12th place.

Antigo had four wrestlers just miss the opportunity to compete on day 2. Logan Edwards won his first match by pinfall before dropping his second. Edwards then picked up another pair of victories by pinfall to set up a match with TJ Schierl of Stevens Point, an honorable mention for Division 1. Edwards dropped a decision to finish 3-2 on the day.

Also 3-2 on the day was Jaden Schoeneck. Jaden started the day with a decision victory, before dropping a match to Maverik Ott of Chilton / Hilbert, the 9th ranked wrestler in Division 2. Jaden regained momentum with a pinfall victory and technical fall, before dropping a match to Max Schierl of Stevens Point.

Neil Bretl started the day with a pinfall victory to set up a match with Wyatt Esker of Wittenberg – Birnamwood, the 11th ranked wrestler in Division 2. Esker was just a bit too much, with Bretl dropping a 7-1 decision. Bretl bounced back strong with a pair of victories, before dropping his fifth match to finish 3-2 on the day.

Conner Dettman had a pair of victories and a pair of losses on the day. After a first-round bye, Dettman lost to Oscar Wilkowski of Watertown, an honorable mention in Division 1. After a bye in the consolation round, Dettman matched with Lance Knight of Tomahawk, who is an honorable mention in Division 2. Dettman started strong with a takedown and lead 2-0 after the first round. Knight chose to start the second round on top, and Dettman was able to score a reversal and 2 nearfall to increase his lead to 6-0. Knight countered with his own reversal and nearfall before a reversal by Dettman ended the second period with the Robin ahead 8-5. Dettman chose to start the third period on the bottom and scored a quick reversal. Knight was able to counter with a reversal of his own, as well as nearfall, making it a tight 10-9 lead for Dettman. With 21 seconds to go, Dettman was able to secure his fourth reversal of the match, as well as nearfall, and finished with a 14-9 victory over the ranked Knight.

Dettman’s final match was against Chance Gruber, the sixth ranked wrestler in division 3. Dettman was unable to conquer his second ranked wrestler in a row, dropping an 8-2 decision.

Sam Hoffman, competing at 126 pounds, was also able to pick up a pair of victories. Hoffman won his first match, dropped a match to Chad Moegenburg of Wittenberg – Birnamwood, the sixth ranked wrestler in D2, defeated Landen Losievski of Pittsville, and dropped an overtime match to Kade Novak of Plymouth.

Gideon Sass won two matches by pinfall at 170 pounds. Also competing were Robby Hagerty and Talik Bussey.

Also competing on Saturday was Alex Hofrichter at the Bi-State Women’s Showcase. Hofrichter was able to secure pinfall victories over Marta Jasperson of Hudson and Emilee Swanson of Kickapoo. She dropped a match to Amor Tuttle of Stillwater. Based on the current rankings at theguillotine.com, Jasperson is the 18th ranked wrestler in the nation at 164 pounds, and the 3rd ranked wrestler in Wisconsin at 152/160 and Tuttle is the 4th ranked wrestling in the nation at 132 pounds. As a freshman, Hofrichter is giving upperclassman all they can handle.

After a brief break to enjoy the new year, Antigo Wrestling returned to the mat January 9th with a dual meet against Lakeland.

Male and Female Wisconsin Rankings: https://www.wiwrestling.com/wiwrestling-com-high-school-rankings/

National Female Rankings: https://theguillotine.com/2019/12/national-girls-high-school-rankings/#more-88263

2019 Lourdes OTW Wrestling Classic Results for Antigo

120

Conner Dettman (11-10) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Conner Dettman (Antigo) 11-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Oscar Wilkowski (Watertown) 14-4 won by tech fall over Conner Dettman (Antigo) 11-10 (TF-1.5 4:00 (19-3))

Cons. Round 2 – Conner Dettman (Antigo) 11-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 – Conner Dettman (Antigo) 11-10 won by decision over Lance Knight (Tomahawk) 10-6 (Dec 14-9)

Cons. Round 4 – Chance Gruber (Coleman) 9-8 won by decision over Conner Dettman (Antigo) 11-10 (Dec 8-2)

126

Sam Hoffman (7-10) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Sam Hoffman (Antigo) 7-10 won by major decision over Cameron Baird (Wilmot Union) 1-3 (MD 10-0)

Champ. Round 2 – Chad Moegenburg (Wittenberg-Birnamwood) 19-4 won by fall over Sam Hoffman (Antigo) 7-10 (Fall 3:39)

Cons. Round 2 – Sam Hoffman (Antigo) 7-10 won by fall over Landen Losievski (Pittsville) 5-10 (Fall 2:06)

Cons. Round 3 – Kade Novak (Plymouth) 11-6 won in sudden victory – 1 over Sam Hoffman (Antigo) 7-10 (SV-1 3-1)

132

Logan Edwards (13-8) place is unknown and scored 10.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Logan Edwards (Antigo) 13-8 won by fall over Dalton Mcgraw (Chippewa Falls) 4-12 (Fall 3:34)

Champ. Round 2 – Danny Driessen (Hartford) 11-7 won by fall over Logan Edwards (Antigo) 13-8 (Fall 1:47)

Cons. Round 2 – Logan Edwards (Antigo) 13-8 won by fall over Jordan Lensmire (Plymouth) 4-11 (Fall 1:20)

Cons. Round 3 – Logan Edwards (Antigo) 13-8 won by fall over Ramon Manka Wigfall (Neenah) 9-6 (Fall 4:12)

Cons. Round 4 – TJ Schierl (Stevens Point High) 21-5 won by major decision over Logan Edwards (Antigo) 13-8 (MD 10-0)

138

Jaden Schoeneck (11-8) place is unknown and scored 7.5 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jaden Schoeneck (Antigo) 11-8 won by decision over Owen Zingler (Watertown) 5-9 (Dec 8-3)

Champ. Round 2 – Maverik Ott (Chilton/Hilbert) 17-2 won by fall over Jaden Schoeneck (Antigo) 11-8 (Fall 1:46)

Cons. Round 2 – Jaden Schoeneck (Antigo) 11-8 won by fall over David Condra (Sturgeon Bay) 7-12 (Fall 4:19)

Cons. Round 3 – Jaden Schoeneck (Antigo) 11-8 won by tech fall over Langdon Everson (Laconia) 12-3 (TF-1.5 5:00 (21-6))

Cons. Round 4 – Max Schierl (Stevens Point High) 18-6 won by major decision over Jaden Schoeneck (Antigo) 11-8 (MD 8-0)

145

Neil Bretl (11-6) place is unknown and scored 8.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Neil Bretl (Antigo) 11-6 won by fall over Brycen Schuhmacher (Belleville) 3-8 (Fall 1:42)

Champ. Round 2 – Wyatt Esker (Wittenberg-Birnamwood) 20-4 won by decision over Neil Bretl (Antigo) 11-6 (Dec 7-1)

Cons. Round 2 – Neil Bretl (Antigo) 11-6 won by fall over Shaun Tooley (Southern Door) 3-9 (Fall 2:36)

Cons. Round 3 – Neil Bretl (Antigo) 11-6 won by decision over Jimmy Tibbits (Mineral Point) 14-9 (Dec 6-4)

Cons. Round 4 – Kasey Logan (Watertown) 15-8 won by decision over Neil Bretl (Antigo) 11-6 (Dec 10-5)

152

Robby Hagerty (4-10) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jesse Dupuis (Three Lakes) 7-4 won by fall over Robby Hagerty (Antigo) 4-10 (Fall 3:10)

Cons. Round 1 – Robby Hagerty (Antigo) 4-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Karter Trace (Brillion) 11-4 won by fall over Robby Hagerty (Antigo) 4-10 (Fall 3:48)

160

Joshua Heuss (19-6) placed 12th and scored 16.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Joshua Heuss (Antigo) 19-6 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Joshua Heuss (Antigo) 19-6 won by fall over Jadon Rhoads (Kewaskum) 11-11 (Fall 3:15)

Champ. Round 3 – Carter Stebane (Brillion) 14-5 won by decision over Joshua Heuss (Antigo) 19-6 (Dec 13-10)

Cons. Round 4 – Joshua Heuss (Antigo) 19-6 won by fall over Dylan Urban (Campbellsport) 10-5 (Fall 2:42)

Cons. Round 5 – Joshua Heuss (Antigo) 19-6 won by fall over Colton Martin (Wautoma/Wild Rose) 13-9 (Fall 1:17)

Cons. Round 6 – Sam Molski (Stevens Point High) 18-5 won by decision over Joshua Heuss (Antigo) 19-6 (Dec 4-2)

Cons. Round 7 – Logan Bishop (Tomahawk) 18-4 won by decision over Joshua Heuss (Antigo) 19-6 (Dec 5-2)

11th Place Match – Logan Pye (Wilmot Union) 9-4 won by decision over Joshua Heuss (Antigo) 19-6 (Dec 5-1)

170

Gideon Sass (8-11) place is unknown and scored 7.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Gideon Sass (Antigo) 8-11 won by fall over Patrick Samon (Belleville) 1-8 (Fall 1:48)

Champ. Round 2 – Kaden Bergsbaken (Bonduel) 16-4 won by major decision over Gideon Sass (Antigo) 8-11 (MD 9-0)

Cons. Round 2 – Gideon Sass (Antigo) 8-11 won by fall over Conner DeSalva (Oshkosh North) 0-2 (Fall 2:10)

Cons. Round 3 – Bryce Crook (Neenah) 8-7 won by decision over Gideon Sass (Antigo) 8-11 (Dec 7-2)

220

Nick Roller (21-3) placed 4th and scored 39.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Nick Roller (Antigo) 21-3 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Nick Roller (Antigo) 21-3 won by fall over Austin Leinen (Tomahawk) 9-9 (Fall 1:03)

Champ. Round 3 – Nick Roller (Antigo) 21-3 won by fall over Andrew Elmhorst (Manawa) 11-4 (Fall 0:37)

Quarterfinal – Nathan Moynihan (Ashwaubenon) 17-2 won by decision over Nick Roller (Antigo) 21-3 (Dec 8-3)

Cons. Round 6 – Nick Roller (Antigo) 21-3 won by fall over Kyle Dietzen (Omro) 13-6 (Fall 0:36)

Cons. Round 7 – Nick Roller (Antigo) 21-3 won by medical forfeit over Levi Galoff (Brillion) 11-5 (M. For.)

Cons. Semi – Nick Roller (Antigo) 21-3 won by fall over Frank Koeppel (Mishicot) 20-4 (Fall 0:47)

3rd Place Match – Nathan Moynihan (Ashwaubenon) 17-2 won by decision over Nick Roller (Antigo) 21-3 (Dec 3-1)

285

Talik Bussey (8-5) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Talik Bussey (Antigo) 8-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Richard Fieck (Lena) 5-4 won by fall over Talik Bussey (Antigo) 8-5 (Fall 1:32)

Cons. Round 2 – Talik Bussey (Antigo) 8-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 – Easton Potratz (Omro) 6-10 won by fall over Talik Bussey (Antigo) 8-5 (Fall 3:15)

Bi-State Classic Women`s Showcase Results for Antigo

Alex Hofrichter’s place is 2nd and has scored 4.0 team points.

1st Place Match – Alex Hofrichter (Antigo) won by fall over Marta Jasperson (Hudson) (Fall 1:34)

1st Place Match – Amor Tuttle (Stillwater) won by fall over Alex Hofrichter (Antigo) (Fall 1:29)

1st Place Match – Alex Hofrichter (Antigo) won by fall over Emilee Swanson (Kickapoo/La Farge/Youth Init.) (Fall 3:00)

On The Water Team Scores

1 Coleman 342.0

2 Ashwaubenon 245.5

3 Germantown 236.5

4 Mineral Point 215.0

5 Slinger 204.0

6 Chilton/Hilbert 194.5

7 Brillion 194.0

8 Stevens Point High 181.5

9 Neenah 178.5

10 Random Lake 172.0

11 Tomahawk 166.0

12 Hartford 162.5

13 Wittenberg-Birnamwood 161.0

14 Bonduel 158.0

15 Hortonville 153.0

16 Wisconsin Lutheran 144.0

17 Winneconne 143.5

18 Milwaukee Bradley Tech 130.0

19 Lomira 128.0

20 Berlin 126.0

20 West De Pere 126.0

22 North Fond du Lac 121.0

23 Manawa 111.0

24 Watertown 109.5

25 Kewaskum 108.5

26 Antigo 97.5

26 Manitowoc Lincoln 97.5

28 Amherst 97.0

28 Green Bay Preble 97.0

30 Plymouth 86.0

31 Monona Grove-McFarland 85.5

32 Menomonee Falls 84.5

33 Oshkosh North 83.0

34 Mishicot 81.0

35 Omro 80.0

36 Reedsburg Area 79.0

37 Kenosha Indian Trail 77.0

38 Waupaca 72.5

39 West Bend West 72.0

40 Wilmot Union 71.5

41 Menasha 71.0

42 Cedarburg 70.0

43 Fond Du Lac 63.0

44 Laconia 59.0

45 Southern Door 58.0

46 Kewaunee 55.0

47 Edgar 52.0

48 West Allis Nathan Hale 51.0

49 Racine Park 50.0

50 Campbellsport 49.5

51 St. John`s Military Academy 46.0

52 Grafton 43.5

52 Princeton 43.5

54 Lena 39.5

54 Mosinee 39.5

56 Three Lakes 39.0

57 Green Bay United 36.0

58 Pittsville 34.5

59 Wautoma/Wild Rose 30.0

60 Chippewa Falls 28.5

61 Deerfield 28.0

62 Wabeno-Laona 21.0

63 Elcho 17.0

64 Belleville 16.0

65 Lourdes Academy 12.0

66 Sturgeon Bay 5.0

67 Peshtigo 0.0