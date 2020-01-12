Mary A. Blakewell, 66 of Wittenberg, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center.

She was born on June 2, 1953 in Wausau, the daughter of the late Roger Schmidt and Anita (Luechau Schmidt) Wruck of Wittenberg.

On June 23, 1973, Mary was united in marriage to Kenneth Blakewell in Wittenberg. He survives.

In Mary’s early adult years, she worked at McArdle Laboratories in Madison and an accounting firm in LaCrosse. The couple then moved to Eau Claire where she was employed at the Eau Claire Public Library as an Associate Administrator for many years until her retirement. The couple then moved to Wittenberg.

Mary loved taking care of her family and attending her daughters activities while they were growing up. She enjoyed taking walks and walking on her treadmill. Mary loved her family get-togethers. Often times playing cards, dice or dominos or just sitting, visiting and laughing. She was an excellent shopper, always looking for a ‘good deal’ or a piece of art that she could display in her home. Mary enjoyed traveling and seeing different places. She enjoyed golfing, her visits to the casino and listening and watching the Wisconsin Badgers, Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers.

Mary is survived by the love of her life, Ken of Wittenberg; two daughters, Clara (Daren) Effertz of Cumberland and Molly Blakewell of Eau Claire; her mother, Anita Wruck of Wittenberg; four siblings, David A. (Shirley) Schmidt of Bonita Springs, FL, Donald R. (Jennifer) Schmidt of Kaukauna, Ros (Bob) Stanke of Menasha and Jeanne (Hugh) Hamilton of Neenah; beloved dog, Buddy and several nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews and great-great niece and nephews as well as friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her father and her mother and father-in-law.

A private family service will be held at a later date.