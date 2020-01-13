Deborah Lynn “Mungee” Rosenow, 66

Deborah L. “Mungee” Rosenow, 66 of Eland, died on Sunday, January 12,2020 at her home.

Deborah was born on February 14, 1953 in Wausau, the daughter of the late Earl Jr. and Patricia (McFarlane) Nelson. On September 9, 1972, Deborah was united in marriage to Gregory Rosenow in Bowler. He survives.

In Deborah’s younger years, she was on a bowling league and loved to play softball. Through the years she enjoyed throwing horseshoes, shooting pool for many years and watching golf, especially Tiger Woods. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed trout fishing and feeding and watching the birds. Deborah was also an avid Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers and Milwaukee Brewers fan. Most important was the time spent with family, and she loved family get-togethers.

Deborah is survived by her husband, Gregory; three children, Shannon (Pete) Stewart of Birnamwood, Shane Rosenow of Bowler, and Kelly Rosenow of Wittenberg; six grandchildren, Cassie (Mitch Matsche) Rosenow and Cayla (Devin) Spiller all of Wittenberg, Caitlin (Clayton Ostrowski) Stewart of Elderon, Brianne (Thomas Kazik) Rosenow, Tyler Rosenow, and James Rosenow all of Bowler; Two great-grandchildren, Everett and Reid Spiller; family pet Penny; four siblings, Gary (Marie) Spencer of Florida, Vickie Spencer of Shawano, Kim Beran of Birnamwood, and Alan (Robin) Nelson of Lena; and her mother-in-law, Donnamae Rosenow of Wittenberg.

Deborah was preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law Laverne Rosenow; brother-in-law Ron Beran; special family friend Becky Brei, and pet LuLu.

A Time of Sharing will be held at 4pm on Saturday, January 18th, 2020 at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg. Visitation will begin at 3pm at the funeral home.

In honor of Deborah and to support her family, they request those attending to dress casual or wear Wisconsin sports teams attire.