Antigo Junior Varsity Wrestling at Wisconsin Challenge Series Qualifier in Marshfield

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

The Antigo Junior Varsity wrestling team competed in Marshfield on Saturday, January 11 at the Wisconsin Challenge Series Qualifier. The top 3 place winners at each weight qualify for the finals held in Wausau on the 25th. Antigo had 11 wrestlers competing, and if the performances by some of our younger wrestlers is any indication, we are going to have varsity success for years to come.

Antigo was led by 120 pounder Seth Beaber, who continued a strong sophomore season by winning all 3 of his matches, including a fall and major decision, on his way to placing first. Beaber started his day with a hard-fought victory over Blake Schilling of Medford. In the semi-finals, Beaber cruised to a 14-5 major decision over Derek Danielson of Wausau West. In the finals, Beaber secured 6 takedowns and a couple of near falls before finishing his opponent, Seth Thongdara of Wausau West, by pinfall at 5:20.

Freshman heavyweight Sawyer Doleshal also found the podium, with a strong performance of his own. Doleshal started his day with a victory over teammate Hunter Cordova. Doleshal then recorded a first period pin over Jose Quilantan of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln. In the finals, Doleshal scored the first takedown against Saswaen Shawanokasic of Menominee Indian to get on the board first, but then ceded a second period fall.

Also qualifying for the finals in two weeks was Sophomore Hunter Cordova with a third-place finish. After the first-round loss against Doleshal, Hunter was able to defeat teammate Jessip Williams by fall. In the finals, Cordova came back from an early deficit with a reversal and nearfall before finishing his opponent, Jose Quilantan by fall at 1:41.

Just missing advancing was Freshman Robby Hagerty. Matching up with Donavon Vigue of Bonduel, Hagerty conceded an early takedown, as well as a 2nd period reversal to find himself down 4-0. He was then able to score on a reversal of his own, alone with 3 near fall, to take a 5-4 lead into the third period. After a Vigue reversal to start the period, Hagerty was able to escape, and with the score tied, scored on a takedown to win the match 8-6.

In the semi-finals, Hagerty dropped a 6-3 decision to Blair Kelz of Marshfield. In the third place match, Hagerty lost by fall to Jerry Goselin of Lakeland / Mercer. Hagerty finished in fourth place.

Christopher Mackey used a victory over Ze Yang of Wausau East to finish in 5th at 113.

Jessip Williams also finished in 5th with a pair of victories, both pin fall victories over Brady Glysch of Shawano.

Ben Brown started strong with a victory over Allyson Schwietzer of Clintonville / Marion and finished in 6th.

Lucas Meidl also finished in 6th place on the strength of 3 pin fall victories over Andrew Olson of Wausau East, Evan Pretsch of Marshfield, and Trevon Drallmeier of Medford.

Also competing on the day for Antigo were Austin Helms, Kyle Kamin, and Xavier Lenzner.

WI Challenge Series Marshfield Qualifier Results for Antigo

Varsity Reserve 113

Christopher Mackey’s place is 5th and has scored 7.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Christopher Mackey (Antigo) received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Itsael Medina (Medford Area) won by fall over Christopher Mackey (Antigo) (Fall 5:35)

Cons. Semi – Gavin Stepan (Stevens Point) won by decision over Christopher Mackey (Antigo) (Dec 11-5)

5th Place Match – Christopher Mackey (Antigo) won by fall over Ze Yang (Wausau East) (Fall 1:26)

Varsity Reserve 120

Seth Beaber’s place is 1st and has scored 23.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Seth Beaber (Antigo) won by decision over Blake Schilling (Medford Area) (Dec 4-3)

Semifinal – Seth Beaber (Antigo) won by major decision over Derek Danielson (Wausau West) (Maj 14-5)

1st Place Match – Seth Beaber (Antigo) won by fall over Seth Thongdara (Wausau West) (Fall 5:20)

Varsity Reserve 120

Kyle Kamin’s place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Connor Majeski (Shawano Community) won by fall over Kyle Kamin (Antigo) (Fall 5:12)

Cons. Round 1 – Logan Cournoyer (Marshfield) won by fall over Kyle Kamin (Antigo) (Fall 1:26)

Varsity Reserve 132

Ben Brown’s place is 6th and has scored 7.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Ben Brown (Antigo) won by fall over Allyson Schwietzer (Clintonville/Marion) (Fall 1:05)

Semifinal – Nathan Guralski (Wausau West) won by fall over Ben Brown (Antigo) (Fall 0:52)

Cons. Semi – Chase Huettl (Hortonville) won by fall over Ben Brown (Antigo) (Fall 2:40)

5th Place Match – Ken Xiong (Wausau West) won by fall over Ben Brown (Antigo) (Fall 0:36)

Varsity Reserve 145

Xavier Lenzner’s place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Cole Calmes (Wausau West) won by fall over Xavier Lenzner (Antigo) (Fall 0:20)

Cons. Round 1 – Xavier Lenzner (Antigo) received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Rodney Bruce (Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln) won by fall over Xavier Lenzner (Antigo) (Fall 0:33)

Varsity Reserve 145

Lucas Meidl’s place is 6th and has scored 12.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Michael Michonski (Clintonville/Marion) won by fall over Lucas Meidl (Antigo) (Fall 4:56)

Cons. Round 1 – Lucas Meidl (Antigo) won by fall over Andrew Olson (Wausau East) (Fall 2:49)

Cons. Round 2 – Lucas Meidl (Antigo) won by fall over Evan Pretsch (Marshfield) (Fall 0:43)

Cons. Semi – Lucas Meidl (Antigo) won by fall over Trevon Drallmeier (Medford Area) (Fall 5:47)

5th Place Match – Ryken Kolbeck (Marshfield) won by fall over Lucas Meidl (Antigo) (Fall 4:24)

Varsity Reserve 152

Robby Hagerty’s place is 4th and has scored 11.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Robby Hagerty (Antigo) received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Robby Hagerty (Antigo) won by decision over Donavon Vigue (Bonduel) (Dec 8-6)

Semifinal – Blair Kelz (Marshfield) won by decision over Robby Hagerty (Antigo) (Dec 6-3)

3rd Place Match – Jerry Goselin (Lakeland/Mercer) won by fall over Robby Hagerty (Antigo) (Fall 2:00)

Varsity Reserve 220

Austin Helms’s place is 6th and has scored 3.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Jackson Smits (Shawano Community) won by fall over Austin Helms (Antigo) (Fall 0:52)

Cons. Round 1 – Austin Helms (Antigo) received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Semi – John Mann (Lakeland/Mercer) won by fall over Austin Helms (Antigo) (Fall 0:13)

5th Place Match – Adrian Kruger (Marshfield) won by fall over Austin Helms (Antigo) (Fall 0:27)

Varsity Reserve 285

Sawyer Doleshal’s place is 2nd and has scored 18.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Sawyer Doleshal (Antigo) won by decision over Hunter Cordova (Antigo) (Dec 7-1)

Semifinal – Sawyer Doleshal (Antigo) won by fall over Jose Quilantan (Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln) (Fall 1:29)

1st Place Match – Saswaen Shawanokasic (Menominee Indian) won by fall over Sawyer Doleshal (Antigo) (Fall 3:57)

Varsity Reserve 285

Hunter Cordova’s place is 3rd and has scored 15.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Sawyer Doleshal (Antigo) won by decision over Hunter Cordova (Antigo) (Dec 7-1)

Cons. Round 1 – Hunter Cordova (Antigo) received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Semi – Hunter Cordova (Antigo) won by fall over Jessip Williams (Antigo) (Fall 2:27)

3rd Place Match – Hunter Cordova (Antigo) won by fall over Jose Quilantan (Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln) (Fall 1:41)

Varsity Reserve 285

Jessip Williams’s place is 5th and has scored 11.0 team points.