Antigo Police Department’s Newest Hire

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

Antigo Police Department wants to introduce our latest hire bringing us up to full staff.

Officer Shawna Malueg was recently sworn in and is in the middle of her field training process. Malueg comes to us with prior law enforcement experience.

A Birnamwood, Wisconsin native, Officer Malueg graduated from Wittenberg-Birnamwood High School and went on to obtain her associate’s degree from UWSP. Malueg also enlisted in the Wisconsin Army National Guard in 2014 and served as a Military Police Officer for six years and had the opportunity to work in the detention facilities as a Guard Force Member at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

In her off time, Officer Malueg enjoys traveling, photography, playing softball and hiking. She has also found great enjoyment from the walking trails and boardwalk in Antigo and it is one of her favorite local spots. Malueg is also very passionate about her family, her dogs and the outdoors. We have found that her love for animals is very strong when she took in two newborn kittens that were located in Antigo after being abandoned. Now they look healthy and it appears they even wear collars. Her dogs, Prada and Titan keep her very occupied, even though she brings home random cats for them to work around.

Officer Malueg will begin further training at NTC and will be ready to be on her own in May of 2020 after completing the academy.

Malueg is very excited to be working with us and compliments her team often saying she is happy to be working with “such great people.”