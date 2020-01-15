CoVantage Cares Foundation Provides $382,183 to Local Non-Profit Groups

Pictured is CoVantage staff with board members of United Way of Langlade County and local charities to benefit from a check totaling $59,600.91 donated to the United Way of Langlade Couny. Front row: Kim Duchan(CVCU) Jeannie Larson (CVCU), MaryJo Filbrandt, Jim Fittante (United Way) Sharon Suchon, Marsha Day (CVCU) Corie Zelazoski (BNG Club) Jill Mattek-Nelson (UW). Back row = Angel Zimmerman (BNG Club), Dillon Gretzinger (Habitat for Humanity) Rose Prunty (Antigo Area Food Pantry) Sherry Aulik (CVCU/UW) Jane Zeller (UW) Sean Van Handel & Stacy Bouche (Habitat) Kelly Ison, Katie Jackson (CVCU) Stephanie Bartletti, Katie Devore (CVCU/UW)

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

The Board of Directors for CoVantage Cares Foundation announced that checks totaling $382,183 were presented to local non-profit groups that serve communities where CoVantage Credit Union has branches. The funds were made possible thanks to generous donations by CoVantage Credit Union members, staff, and community members who responded to the Foundation’s 2019 Giving Tuesday campaign.

Giving Tuesday, which is immediately after Black Friday, is nationally-recognized for charitable giving. This date was selected by the Foundation as an opportune time to kick off a fund-raising effort in support of local organizations that help local individuals and families in need. Branch staff throughout CoVantage Credit Union’s locations were asked to select a non-profit group in their community to be the recipient of funds raised, with the understanding that contributions generated during the two-week effort would be matched up to $150,000 by CoVantage Cares Foundation. Thanks to the matching funds, along with the generosity of many, donations totaling $382,183, a 25% increase from 2018 were gifted locally.

According to Charlie Zanayed, CoVantage CEO and CoVantage Cares Foundation Board Member, “We are so thankful to our member-owners who support CoVantage Credit Union and their local community. We are overwhelmed by the generosity of our members, employees, and community members for giving a financial boost to these twelve deserving charities. CoVantage Credit Union has a long history of supporting the communities we serve and CoVantage Cares allows us to do even more. CoVantage Cares Foundation was established as a way to provide financial support to organizations that serve individuals, especially those experiencing significant financial challenge, and organizations that work to enhance quality of life in communities served by CoVantage Credit Union.”

Charities selected to receive funding from the fourth annual Giving Tuesday initiative and their sponsoring CoVantage branches include: Elcho Food Pantry (Elcho); United Way of Langlade County (Antigo); Bridge the Gap, Inc. (Shawano); Midwest Indian Mission, Inc./New Hope Shelter & Transitional Housing (Crandon); National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Northern Lakes (Rhinelander); The Neighbors’ Place (Wausau, Weston, Rib Mountain, Rothschild); Operation Bootstrap Inc. (Stevens Point); Menominee Opera House (Menominee, MI); Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Fox Cities (Neenah, Menasha, Appleton); Suamico Fire Department (Suamico); Iron Endurance/Crystella Rec. Assoc. (Crystal Falls, MI); and Sons of American Legion Reino Squadron No 21 (Iron River, MI)

For more information about CoVantage Cares Foundation, or to obtain the grant application needed to request a donation, visit www.covantagecu.org/cares.