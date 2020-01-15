Heuss, Roller, Edwards lead strong showing for Antigo Wrestling at Port Washington Wrestling Tournament

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

The Antigo Wrestling team made the long journey down to Port Washington to compete in the prestigious Port Washington Wrestling Tournament on Friday, January 10th. With 3 ranked teams (Luxemburg-Casco, 3rd in D2: Ashwaubenon, 11th in D1: Kimberly, 7th in D1) and 38 ranked individuals, the Port Washington event brought some serious challenges to the eager Robin wrestling team.

Leading the way was Joshua Heuss at 160 pounds. Based on his successful early season results, Heuss was able to secure the 2 seed and a first-round bye. In the quarterfinals, Heuss matched up with Adam Kochiu of Oak Creek. After a scoreless first period, Kochiu was chose bottom to start the second round and earned an escape at about the 1:00 mark and a late takedown to take a 3-0 lead into the third. Heuss chose to start the third period in neutral, and was able to constantly push the pace and force two stalling calls against Kochiu, which resulted in a point. With 35 seconds to go in the match, Kochiu scored on another takedown and increased his lead to 5-1. Knowing he needed a big move to end the match, Heuss was able to score a reversal straight to Kochiu’s back with 4 seconds to go. The nearfall awarded from that move tied the match at 5. In overtime, Heuss was able to secure a takedown to achieve the victory.

In the semi-finals, Heuss matched up with Patrick Lynch of Menomonee Falls. After another scoreless first period, Lynch chose to start the second period in the bottom position. Heuss was able to secure a takedown and 3 nearfall at the end of the period and took a 5-0 lead into the third period. In the third period, Heuss chose to start in the neutral position. Heuss was able to prevent a takedown, but did concede a couple of stalling points, coming away with a 5-3 victory and setting up a finals match with Colman Karl of Elkhorn, who is ranked as an honorable mention in division 1.

In the finals match, Karl was able to secure a pair of takedowns in the first period, with Heuss earning an escape to end the first two minutes 4-1 in favor of Karl. After a scoreless second period, Karl was able to score a late reversal and nearfall when Heuss took a chance going for the victory. The final score was 8-1 for Karl. The second-place finish was an impressive showing for Heuss.

Nick Roller continued his amazing season with a strong third place finish. In his first match, Roller needed only 17 seconds to pin Aden Weber of Luxemburg-Casco. In the quarterfinals, Roller matched up with Alec Perelshtein of Homestead, who currently holds a ranking of 9th in Division 1. Roller was able to secure a takedown only 16 seconds into the match, and was able to dominate Perelshtein on top, not allowing an escape. Perelshtein decided to start the second period in the neutral position, and another quick takedown by Roller led to a pinfall victory at 2:18.

In the semi-finals, Roller matched up with Nathan Moynihan of Ashwaubenon, the sixth ranked wrestler in division 1. Roller and Moynihan had a scoreless first period, and Roller chose to start the second round on the bottom. After a warning for stalling against Moynihan and a penalty point for an illegal move, Moynihan was able to secure a quick tilt for nearfall before a near immediate reversal by Roller. The second period ended 3-2 in favor of Roller. Moynihan chose to start the third period on bottom, and after a minute of scrambles, was able to secure a reversal. Despite many attempts at scoring an escape, Roller came up just short and dropped a hotly contested 4-3 decision.

A motivated Roller came back strong in the consolation semi-finals, matching up with Brady Schenk of Janesville Craig. Roller dominated the first period, with a takedown, and two sets of nearfall to take a 7-0 lead into the second period. Roller chose to start the second period in neutral, and scored a quick takedown that led to a victory by pinfall at 1:14.

A rematch with Perelshtein came in the third-place match. Perelshtein thought that rushing into Roller would give him a better chance, but he was wrong. Roller hit a perfectly timed throw 7 seconds into the match, and scored 2 near fall as well. After Perelshtein was able to fight off his back, Roller turned him again, this time earning the victory by pinfall at :34 of the first period. The second victory over a ranked wrestler gave Roller a place on the podium with a third-place finish.

Competing at 132 pounds, Logan Edwards had a strong showing in route to a 5th place finish. Edwards started the day with a crushing victory over Jordan Lensmire of Plymouth. Edwards scored a takedown 11 seconds into the match, and worked a turn for 2 nearfall about a minute later. Near the end of the first, Edwards earned another turn, this time finishing with a pinfall at 1:52.

In the quarterfinal’s, Edwards matched up with Ethan Pogorzelski of Menomonee Falls, an honorable mention state ranked wrestler. Pogorzelski was able to score on two first period takedowns, and took a 4-1 lead into the second period. In the second period, Pogorzelski chose to start on bottom, and earned an escape, takedown, and 3-point nearfall. Edwards then scored on a reversal before Pogorzelski scored on an escape. Edwards chose to start the third period in neutral, and was able to score a takedown. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough as he dropped the decision to Pogorzelski.

In his first consolation match, Edwards matched with up with Brady Meyer of Oshkosh West. Edwards started the match strong, earning a takedown and a 2-1 lead going into the second period. Meyer chose to start the second period on the bottom, and earned an escape and then a takedown. Meyer then locked his hands, giving Edwards a penalty point. Edwards was then able to score a reversal, and after a Meyer escape, another takedown for a 7-5 lead going into the third. Edwards chose to start the third on the bottom, and earned a quick escape. After a takedown for Meyer closed the gap to 8-7, Edwards was able to secure a takedown and maintained top position for the rest of the match and a 10-7 victory.

Edward’s next consolation match matched him with Karsen Otis of Kimberly, the 11th ranked wrestler in Division 1. Otis was able to secure a takedown into a cradle for the victory.

In the fifth-place match, Edwards matched with Luke Lewandowski of Nicolet. Lewandowski was able to score a first period takedown and took the 2-0 lead into the second. Edwards chose to start the second period on bottom, earning an escape and then a takedown. After some solid riding on top, Edwards was able to secure the fall victory at 2:25 earning fifth place.

Just missing a placement match was Conner Dettman at 120 pounds. Dettman started the day with a match against Gabriel Rodriguez of Kimberly. Dettman was able to secure the takedown and fall victory in the first period.

Up next for Dettman was Casey Reigstad of Menomonee Falls, an honorable mention in division 1. Reigstad lived up to his ranking, and was able to win by technical fall.

In the first round of consolations, Dettman matched up with Devin Gore of Plymouth, the sixth ranked wrestler in division 2. Gore was able to win by major decision.

In a match to earn a spot into a placement round match, Dettman faced off with Aaron Johnson of Nicolet. After a scoreless first period, Dettman chose to start the second period on the bottom. Dettman earned a reversal and nearfall late in the round, before Johnson scored a reversal of his own. In the third period, Johnson chose to start on the bottom. Dettman was able to secure nearfall, before an escape and pair of takedowns by Johnson let to a 7-7 match at the end of regulation. In overtime, Johnson was able to secure the takedown for the victory.

Also just missing the placement round was Neil Bretl, competing at 145 pounds. Bretl started the day dropping a decision to Langston Otis of Kimberly, before picking up pin fall victories over Derek Ryan of New Berlin West and Jaden Papenfus of Plymouth.

In the final round before the placement round, Bretl had a furious comeback at the end come up just short, dropping a decision to Sebastian Getchell of Janesville Craig.

Also competing at Port Washington were Gideon Sass, Talik Bussey, and Jaden Schoeneck.

Up next for the Antigo varsity team is a dual meet at Medford this Thursday, the 16th.

Port Washington Var. Wrestling Tourney Results for Antigo

120

Conner Dettman (12-14) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Conner Dettman (Antigo) 12-14 won by fall over Gabriel Rodriguez (Kimberly) 9-13 (Fall 1:42)

Quarterfinal – Casey Reigstad (Menomonee Falls) 20-10 won by tech fall over Conner Dettman (Antigo) 12-14 (TF-1.5 6:00 (15-0))

Cons. Round 2 – Devin Gore (Plymouth) 19-5 won by major decision over Conner Dettman (Antigo) 12-14 (MD 13-2)

Cons. Round 3 – Aaron Johnson (Nicolet) 12-9 won in sudden victory – 1 over Conner Dettman (Antigo) 12-14 (SV-1 12-7)

132

Logan Edwards (17-10) placed 5th and scored 12.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Logan Edwards (Antigo) 17-10 won by fall over Jordan Lensmire (Plymouth) 5-17 (Fall 1:52)

Quarterfinal – Ethan Pogorzelski (Menomonee Falls) 23-7 won by decision over Logan Edwards (Antigo) 17-10 (Dec 12-5)

Cons. Round 2 – Logan Edwards (Antigo) 17-10 won by decision over Brady Meyer (Oshkosh West) 7-7 (Dec 10-7)

Cons. Round 3 – Karsen Otis (Kimberly) 20-5 won by fall over Logan Edwards (Antigo) 17-10 (Fall 0:30)

5th Place Match – Logan Edwards (Antigo) 17-10 won by fall over Luke Lewandowski (Nicolet) 20-7 (Fall 2:25)

138

Jaden Schoeneck (12-11) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Micky Kiernan (Ashwaubenon) 9-12 won by major decision over Jaden Schoeneck (Antigo) 12-11 (MD 11-3)

Cons. Round 1 – Christopher Szczech (Kettle Moraine) 4-8 won by decision over Jaden Schoeneck (Antigo) 12-11 (Dec 9-7)

145

Neil Bretl (14-8) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Langston Otis (Kimberly) 5-2 won by decision over Neil Bretl (Antigo) 14-8 (Dec 9-3)

Cons. Round 1 – Neil Bretl (Antigo) 14-8 won by fall over Derek Ryan (New Berlin West) 10-8 (Fall 1:21)

Cons. Round 2 – Neil Bretl (Antigo) 14-8 won by fall over Jaden Papenfus (Plymouth) 12-13 (Fall 4:12)

Cons. Round 3 – Sebastian Getchell (Janesville Craig) 14-8 won by decision over Neil Bretl (Antigo) 14-8 (Dec 6-4)

160

Joshua Heuss (23-7) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Joshua Heuss (Antigo) 23-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Joshua Heuss (Antigo) 23-7 won in sudden victory – 1 over Adam Kochiu (Oak Creek) 13-13 (SV-1 7-5)

Semifinal – Joshua Heuss (Antigo) 23-7 won by decision over Patrick Lynch (Menomonee Falls) 15-6 (Dec 5-3)

1st Place Match – Colman Karl (Elkhorn) 26-2 won by decision over Joshua Heuss (Antigo) 23-7 (Dec 8-1)

170

Gideon Sass (9-13) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Nico Vink (New Berlin West) 10-8 won by major decision over Gideon Sass (Antigo) 9-13 (MD 13-2)

Cons. Round 1 – Gideon Sass (Antigo) 9-13 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Collin Schroeder (Luxemburg-Casco) 3-6 won by decision over Gideon Sass (Antigo) 9-13 (Dec 8-7)

220

Nick Roller (26-4) placed 3rd and scored 22.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Nick Roller (Antigo) 26-4 won by fall over Aden Weber (Luxemburg-Casco) 0-5 (Fall 0:17)

Quarterfinal – Nick Roller (Antigo) 26-4 won by fall over Alec Perelshtein (Homestead) 11-4 (Fall 2:18)

Semifinal – Nathan Moynihan (Ashwaubenon) 23-2 won by decision over Nick Roller (Antigo) 26-4 (Dec 4-3)

Cons. Round 3 – Nick Roller (Antigo) 26-4 won by fall over Brady Schenk (Janesville Craig) 18-7 (Fall 1:14)

3rd Place Match – Nick Roller (Antigo) 26-4 won by fall over Alec Perelshtein (Homestead) 11-4 (Fall 0:34)

285

Talik Bussey (9-7) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.