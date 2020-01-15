The Antigo Penguins Competed in Ladysmith Recently
FOR ANTIGO TIMES
Participating swimmers included Dawson Behm, Sawyer Behm, Rutger Busse, Ezra Santiago and Midori Santiago. All the swimmers did a wonderful job and many swam their personal best.
The Penguins received 1st-6th place ribbons in the following swims:
Swimming age group 13-14
Ezra Santiago age 13
50Y Freestyle 29.61- 4th place
100Y Butterfly 1:19.86- 3rd place
100Y Backstroke 1:19.89- 1st place
100Y Breaststroke 1:30.20- 5th place
Swimming age group 11-12
Dawson Behm age 12
200Y Freestyle 3:15.10 – 1st place
50Y Freestyle 39.56 – 6th place
100Y IM 1:50.45 – 2nd place
00Y Freestyle 1:27.92 – 2nd place
Swimming age group 9-10
Sawyer Behm age 9
200Y Breaststroke 4:13.24- 1st place
50Y Butterfly 1:12.37- 6th place
50Y Breaststroke 55.16 – 2nd place
100Y Breaststroke 1:55.48 – 3rd place
Rutger Busse age 10
50Y Freestyle 37.61- 2nd place
100Y IM 1:50.27- 4th place
50Y Butterfly 54.21- 2nd place
Relays
Boys 14 & Under 200Y Medley Relay- Dawson Behm, Sawyer Behm, Ezra Santiago and Rutger Busse- 3:00.14- 3rd place