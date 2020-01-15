The Antigo Penguins Competed in Ladysmith Recently

Dawson Behm with his ribbons

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

Participating swimmers included Dawson Behm, Sawyer Behm, Rutger Busse, Ezra Santiago and Midori Santiago. All the swimmers did a wonderful job and many swam their personal best.

The Penguins received 1st-6th place ribbons in the following swims:

Swimming age group 13-14

Ezra Santiago age 13

50Y Freestyle 29.61- 4th place

100Y Butterfly 1:19.86- 3rd place

100Y Backstroke 1:19.89- 1st place

100Y Breaststroke 1:30.20- 5th place

Swimming age group 11-12

Dawson Behm age 12

200Y Freestyle 3:15.10 – 1st place

50Y Freestyle 39.56 – 6th place

100Y IM 1:50.45 – 2nd place

00Y Freestyle 1:27.92 – 2nd place

Swimming age group 9-10

Sawyer Behm age 9

200Y Breaststroke 4:13.24- 1st place

50Y Butterfly 1:12.37- 6th place

50Y Breaststroke 55.16 – 2nd place

100Y Breaststroke 1:55.48 – 3rd place

Rutger Busse age 10

50Y Freestyle 37.61- 2nd place

100Y IM 1:50.27- 4th place

50Y Butterfly 54.21- 2nd place

Relays

Boys 14 & Under 200Y Medley Relay- Dawson Behm, Sawyer Behm, Ezra Santiago and Rutger Busse- 3:00.14- 3rd place