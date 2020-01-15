The Antigo Penguins Competed in Lakeland on Saturday, January 11th

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

The competing teams were Antigo, Lakeland, Medford, Rice Lake and Phillips. Participating swimmers included Tristin Arlen, Kiana Arpke, Dawson Behm, Sawyer Behm, Brooklyn Bender, Myah Bolder, Mya Burt, Rutger Busse, Lola Evans, Alexis Federman, Autumn Federman, Avery Federman, Cam Gilbert, Madelyn Gilbert, Riley Gilbert, Elizabeth Greif, Kathryn Greif, Allyssa Howard, Evie McKenna Trabant, Maggie Neufeld, Rhys Pellmann, Silas Quinlan, Morgan Rank, Greyson Reetz, Ezra Santiago, Midori Santiago, Caden Sheldon, Layne Sheldon, Chloe Tainter, Holland Tainter, Layla Tainter, Garrett Tomczyk, Michaela Tomczyk, Egan Trabant McKenna, Anna Vandeweerd, Cian Vanhandel, Nathan Wild, Hannah Zanayed and Josh Zanayed. All the swimmers did a wonderful job and many swam their personal best.

Holland Tainter swam 10 yr. old State Times in the 50 Freestyle and 100 Freestyle. Mya Burt swam 12 yr. old State Times in the 50 Freestyle, 50 Butterfly and 100 IM.

Mya Burt beat her own Antigo Swim Club Record in the 100Y IM with a time of 1:09.82.

Swam Midwest Regionals (MWR) times- Mya Burt, Tristin Arlen, Chloe Tainter and Holland

Tainter

The Penguins received 1st-6th place ribbons in the following swims.

*personal best time

Swimming age group 15 & older

Kiana Arpke age 15

500Y Freestyle 9:00.35- 4th place

200Y Backstroke 3:44.72- 3rd place

Myah Bolder age 15

100Y IM 1:31.87- 2nd place*

Morgan Rank age 15

200Y Freestyle 2:36.49- 3rd place*

200Y IM 2:59.18- 1st place*

100Y Freestyle 1:09.46- 3rd place*

Swimming age group 13-14

Brooklyn Bender age 14

200Y Freestyle 2:54.43- 3rd place

100Y Freestyle 1:15.37- 4th place*

100Y Backstroke 1:21.02- 3rd place

Avery Federman age 13

100Y IM 1:40.87- 4th place

100Y Freestyle 1:17.44- 6th place*

Ezra Santiago age 13

50Y Freestyle 30.29- 4th place

100Y Butterfly 1:20.03- 4th place

100Y Backstroke 1:17.68- 1st place*

100Y Breaststroke 1:29.25- 4th place*

Michaela Tomczyk age 14

200Y Freestyle 2:47.28- 1st place

400Y IM 6:42.50- 1st place

100Y Backstroke 1:25.34- 5th place*

200Y Backstroke 3:12.13- 1st place

Swimming age group 11-12

Tristin Arlen age 12

50Y Freestyle 29.92- 3rd place MWR

400Y IM 6:13.85- 1st place*

100Y Freestyle 1:07.30- 3rd place*

50Y Backstroke 34.54- 1st place MWR

Dawson Behm age 12

50Y Freestyle 37.51- 4th place*

100Y IM 1:51.41- 3rd place

500Y Freestyle 8:41.57- 1st place

50Y Breaststroke 59.60- 1st place

Mya Burt age 12

50Y Freestyle 26.87- 1st place MWR and State Time

50Y Butterfly 30.14- 1st place MWR and State Time

100Y IM 1:09.82- 1st place* MWR, State Time and Club Record

500Y Freestyle 6:46.27- 2nd place

Maggie Neufeld age 12

100Y Breaststroke 1:46.16- 5th place*

Silas Quinlan age 11

50Y Freestyle 39.72- 6th place*

100Y Freestyle 1:38.29- 5th place

50Y Backstroke 56.55- 6th place

Midori Santiago age 11

50Y Backstroke 48.13- 5th place*

Chloe Tainter age 12

200Y Freestyle 2:27.57- 2nd place*

100Y IM 1:17.22- 4th place* MWR

100Y Butterfly 1:16.25- 1st place*

100Y Backstroke 1:16.08- 1st place* MWR

Garrett Tomczyk age 12

50Y Freestyle 37.41- 3rd place*

100Y Freestyle 1:24.13- 2nd place

50Y Backstroke 49.49- 3rd place*

50Y Breaststroke 1:04.54- 3rd place*

Anna Vandeweerd age 12

50Y Breaststroke 1:00.71- 3rd place*

Swimming age group 9-10

Sawyer Behm age 9

200Y Breaststroke 4:13.87- 1st place

50Y Breaststroke 52.65- 2nd place*

100Y Breaststroke 2:01.53- 1st place

Rutger Busse age 10

50Y Freestyle 38.02- 2nd place

200Y IM 4:05.04- 1st place

50Y Butterfly 51.39- 1st place*

Alexis Federman age 10

50Y Butterfly 47.03- 3rd place*

200Y Freestyle 2:29.52- 1st place*

Holland Tainter age 10

50Y Freestyle 31.80- 1st place* MWR and State Time

100Y Freestyle 1:09.52- 1st place* MWR and State Time

100Y Backstroke 1:22.58- 1st place* MWR

100Y Breaststroke 1:41.52- 1st place MWR

Egan Trabant McKenna age 10

50Y Freestyle 43.21- 4th place*

100Y Freestyle 1:44.74- 3rd place

Nate Wild age 9

100Y Backstroke 2:09.81- 1st place

Josh Zanayed age 9

50Y Freestyle 45.53- 5th place

100Y IM 1:54.92- 2nd place

50Y Breaststroke 57.31- 3rd place

Swimming age group 8 & under

Greyson Reetz age 8

25Y Freestyle 20.85- 3rd place*

50Y Freestyle 51.24- 3rd place

25Y Butterfly 33.63- 2nd place

25Y Backstroke 26.98- 6th place

Layla Tainter age 7

25Y Freestyle 22.14- 5th place

25Y Breaststroke 35.81- 4th place*

Hannah Zanayed age 8

50Y Freestyle 51.96- 6th place

Relays

Girls Open 200Y Medley Relay- Myah Bolder, Morgan Rank and Michaela Tomczyk 2:25.34- 3rd place

Girls Open 200Y Freestyle Relay- Evie McKenna Trabant, Maggie Neufeld, Kiana Arpke 2:22.80- 1st place

Girls 12 & Under 200Y Medley Relay- Tristin Arlen, Mya Burt, Chloe Tainter and Holland Tainter- 2:14.42- 1st place

Girls 12 & Under 200Y Medley Relay- Maggie Neufeld, Midori Santiago, Anna Vandeweerd and Lola Evans 2:49.54- 4th place

Girls 10 & Under 200Y Freestyle Relay- Elizabeth Greif, Kathryn Greif, Cian Vanhandel and Madelyn Gilbert 4:06.17- 5th place