FOR ANTIGO TIMES

The Antigo Wrestling team hosted Lakeland / Mercer to a dual meet on January 9th at the Sheldon Fieldhouse. The Robins were able to come away with a hard fought 41-23 victory after a night of exciting action.

The evening started at 120 pounds with Seth Beaber taking on Brady Abb. Abb was able to control the match, earning a technical fall at 5:43 to give Lakeland the early 5-0 lead.

Up next was Conner Dettman, stepping up to 126 pounds to face Harry Nemcek, who carried an honorable mention in the most recent rankings. Dettman was able to score a reversal in the second period, but Nemcek was just a bit too much with the Lakeland wrestler winning an 11-2 decision to extend Lakeland’s lead to 9-0.

After Ben Brown of Antigo received a forfeit at 132 pounds, Logan Edwards took the mat with Jose Retana. Edwards was able to score a takedown in the first period, and rode Retana out for the remainder of the round. After Retana chose to start the second period in neutral, Edwards again scored with a takedown and continued his hard riding to end the period up 4-0. Edwards chose to start the third period in the down position, and sensing the urgency and need for bonus points, was able to score on a reversal and two sets of nearfall for the major decision victory 10-0. Edward’s victory gave the Robin’s their first lead of the evening, 10-9.

Jaden Schoeneck bumped up to 145 pounds for the next match, facing Jason Hilgart of Lakeland, who carried an honorable mention state ranking. Schoeneck and Hilgart traded first period takedowns and escapes, with the match going into the second tied at 3. Schoeneck chose to start the second on bottom, and earned an escape. A takedown by Hilgart ended the period at 4-3 in favor of Lakeland. Hilgart was able to escape in the third, and despite a series of fantastic shots by Schoeneck, was able to earn the decision victory and put Lakeland back ahead 12-10.

Neil Bretl started a nice little roll for Antigo to take control of the dual meet at 152 pounds. Facing Nick Rybicki, Bretl was able to score takedowns in both the first and second period to take a 4-0 lead into the third. Bretl, continuing the Antigo theme of scoring bonus points in victory, then piled on a reversal and two sets of nearfall to win a 10-0 major decision, giving Antigo the lead back 14-12.

Up at 160 was freshman Robby Hagerty, who had an exciting back and forth match that literally came down to the last few moments with Brady Edwards. Hagerty conceded an early takedown, but was able to fight back with a reversal to end the first period tied at 2. Hagerty chose to start the second period on the bottom, and earned an escape to take a 3-2 lead into the third period. In the third period, Edwards was able to score a reversal to give himself a 4-3 lead. Working hard to escape and tie the match, Hagerty instead hit a reversal and nearfall in the last few seconds of the match for the 7-4 victory and a 17-12 Antigo lead.

If the previous match wasn’t enough excitement for one night, Gideon Sass used some late match heroics of his own. Sass was able to score first with a takedown, before his opponent, Worrin Burgess scored on an escape. Burgess than scored a takedown of his own, before a late Sass reversal gave the Antigo wrestler a 4-3 lead going into the second. The second period saw a trade of reversals, giving Sass a one-point lead going into the third. In the third period, Sass earned an escape, but a takedown by Burgess sent the match into overtime. Using a beautiful takedown straight into nearfall, Sass was able to win via pinfall with 2 seconds remaining in the overtime period. Sass’s late victory gave Antigo a 23-12 lead.

Josh Heuss was up next for the Robins, competing at 182 pounds. Not relying on the late match antics of his previous teammates, Heuss instead scored an early takedown and pin, winning at :46 of the first round, increasing the Antigo lead to 29-12.

After a forfeit at 195, Nick Roller, the 6th ranked wrestler in the state, continued his streak of dominant first round performances with a quick pin of Landon Saglin in the first period.

At heavyweight, Talik Bussey sealed the victory for Antigo with two first period takedowns and an eventual pinfall at 1:28.

After a double forfeit at 106, Christopher Mackey lost a technical fall to Sawyer Duir. The final team score was 41-23 in favor of Antigo.

Competing in Junior Varsity action were Kyle Kamin and Xavier Lenzner.

Up next for the Antigo varsity team was an invite in Port Washington on Friday, the 10th. JV action continued on Saturday in Marshfield at the JV State Qualifier.

< ► > Hagerty

Individual Results