Rosetta Eleanore Severson, 89

Rosetta E. Severson, 89 passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Cloverleaf Terrace CBRF, Birnamwood.

She was born on November 5, 1930, the daughter of the late Glen and Clarinda (Scofield) Berglund.

On November 13, 1954, Rosetta was united in marriage to Robert Severson in Wausau. He preceded her in death on November 4, 2017.

Rosetta was a cook at many area restaurants throughout the years. She enjoyed reading and doing embroidery.

Survivors include three children, Doris Allar, Sun City, AZ, Mary (Dave) Jordan, Kronenwetter and Maynard Severson, Bowler and two granddaughters, Heather and Amy Jordan.

Rosetta was preceded in death by her husband, parents, son-in-law, Eugene Allar and siblings, Janet, Dorothy and Kenneth.

A funeral service will be held at a later date at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg. Burial will be in Evergreen Rest Cemetery, Elderon.