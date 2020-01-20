Dorothy Mae Warg, 74

Dorothy Mae Warg, age 74 of Elcho, died Sunday January 19, 2020 at Rennes in Rhinelander. Dorothy was under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care Hospice and her daughter, Deena Woller.

Dorothy was born on May 30, 1945 in Minnesota to the late John and Edna Pollock. She was a graduate of Ulen High School.

On January 31, 1987, she was united in marriage to Raymond Warg at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Elcho. Ray preceded her in death on February 22, 2004. She had previously been married to her late husband, Don Smith of Amasa, MI. Don passed away in 1984.

Dorothy had managerial positions in the restaurant business both in Minnesota and Elcho. She also worked for Hanz Road Contruction as a roller operator and worked in exterior siding construction. She was a member of Operating Engineers Union Local 139.

She was an active member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Elcho.

Dorothy was a very kind and giving person. She loved being around people and her church family.

Survivors include a daughter Deena (Larry) Woller of Hazelhurst, 3 grandchildren; Cody (Erika) Zimmerman of Dallas, TX, Megen Ariola of Hazelhurst and Nate Ariola of Hazelhurst.

In addition to her husband and parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by 6 brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 25 at 12:00 noon at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Elcho. Reverend Paul Radke will officiate. Visitation will be Friday at Strasser-Roller Funeral Home from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM and on Saturday at the church from 11:00 AM until the service. Burial will be in Elcho Cemetery.