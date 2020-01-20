Antigo Times

Letter from Publisher
PUBLISHER’S LETTER

By Antigo Times
January 20, 2020
On Being Noble

Dear Reader,
One cannot pick up a paper or watch television these days without learning about Prince Harry and Meghans’ retreat from the traditional Royal life of nobility. It makes one wonder where nobility comes from. One definition is belonging to a “hereditary class” or aristocracy which would aptly apply to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Another definition is a person of “high principles and ideals”. While an individual can embody both, a person doesn’t need the class rank in order to have the class of fine personal qualities.

While most of us will never live in a castle or be treated as a special celebrity because of our birthrights, we can still be noble by having the moral courage to do the right thing.


Patrick Wood
Publisher

