AARP Providing Free Help Filing Income and Homestead Taxes for Some

AARP will be providing fee help in filing income taxes and homestead taxes for those with low to moderate income, with an emphasis on the elderly during February and March 2020.

Services will be provided on Tuesdays and Thursdays, by appointment only. You may call 715-627-6580 after January 23rd to make an appointment. You must leave your name, telephone number and the best time to reach you. You WILL be called back. Messages are checked daily, on and after the 23rd. The tax counselors will be at CoVantage Credit Union on the corner of 6th Avenue and Clermont Street in Antigo.

You are required to bring with you the following items: