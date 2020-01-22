AARP Providing Free Help Filing Income and Homestead Taxes for Some
FOR ANTIGO TIMES
AARP will be providing fee help in filing income taxes and homestead taxes for those with low to moderate income, with an emphasis on the elderly during February and March 2020.
Services will be provided on Tuesdays and Thursdays, by appointment only. You may call 715-627-6580 after January 23rd to make an appointment. You must leave your name, telephone number and the best time to reach you. You WILL be called back. Messages are checked daily, on and after the 23rd. The tax counselors will be at CoVantage Credit Union on the corner of 6th Avenue and Clermont Street in Antigo.
You are required to bring with you the following items:
- Social Security cards for yourself and all of your dependents.
- Photo identification for yourself/spouse who must be present.
- COPY OF LAST YEAR’S TAX RETURN – 2019
- Income: Social Security report with the Pink Box SSA-1099
- Real Estate taxes paid in 2019 as well as the 2019 Real Estate Tax bill, even if they are NOT YET PAID if you own your home
- Mortgage interest form – 1098
- A rent certificate completed by your landlord. Be sure it is signed and dated. It must NOT contain any corrections.
- All employers W-2 Forms
- Gambling winnings W-2G and proof of losses
- All 1099 forms – 1099 Interest , 1099 B, 1099 Dividend, 1099R from retirement of Social Security and 1099G Unemployment
- Total amount of SSI received state and federal.
- Receipts for all medical expenses INCLUDING PREMIUM COSTS FOR HEALTH INSURANCE POLICIES, LONG TERM CARE INSURANCE, PART D MEDICARE
- Personal and Affordable Care Act insurance info is important.
- Proof of contributions to charities.
- Small business and rental income and expenses.
- Any other income you received.
- WE NEED THIS INFORMATION TO PROCESS YOUR TAXES.