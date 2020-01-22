Antigo Middle & High School Bowling Results from 1/12/20

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

Antigo Varsity Girls and Boys bowling team competed at a Conference meet on Sunday, 1/12/20 at Hodag Lanes in Rhinelander. This was a dual meet.

Next meet is 1/26/20 at Coral Lanes in Wausau.

Boys Match 1

Boys Varsity beat Amherst JV. Average of nine games was 149 with a high game of 169. Top bowlers: Keaton Francl, Will Kubeny, Austin Schedlbauer.

Boys Match 2

Boys Varsity lost to Manawa. Average of nine games was 144 with a high game of 224. Top bowlers: Will Kubeny, Keaton Francl, Austin Schedlbauer.

Girls Match 1

Girls Varsity lost to Amherst Girls. Average of nine games was 171 with a high game of 234. Top bowlers: Katie Kirsch, Marnie Kubacki, Ashlea Kreager.

Girls Match 2

Girls Varsity beat Manawa. Average of nine games was 181 with a high game of 200. Top bowlers: Quinlan McCarthy, Ashlea Kreager, Katie Kirsch, Minnie Steger, Makala Beck.