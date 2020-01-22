Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

Sign in / Join
Sports
Antigo Middle & High School Bowling Results from 1/12/20

Antigo Middle & High School Bowling Results from 1/12/20

By Antigo Times
January 22, 2020
18
0
Share:

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

Antigo Varsity Girls and Boys bowling team competed at a Conference meet on Sunday, 1/12/20 at Hodag Lanes in Rhinelander.  This was a dual meet.

 

Next meet is 1/26/20 at Coral Lanes in Wausau.

 

Boys Match 1

Boys Varsity beat Amherst JV.  Average of nine games was 149 with a high game of 169.  Top bowlers:  Keaton Francl, Will Kubeny, Austin Schedlbauer.

 

Boys Match 2

Boys Varsity lost to Manawa.  Average of nine games was 144 with a high game of 224.  Top bowlers:  Will Kubeny, Keaton Francl, Austin Schedlbauer.

 

Girls Match 1

Girls Varsity lost to Amherst Girls.  Average of nine games was 171 with a high game of 234.  Top bowlers:  Katie Kirsch, Marnie Kubacki, Ashlea Kreager.

 

Girls Match 2

Girls Varsity beat Manawa.  Average of nine games was 181 with a high game of 200.  Top bowlers:  Quinlan McCarthy, Ashlea Kreager, Katie Kirsch, Minnie Steger, Makala Beck.

 

Previous Article

Community Calendar for 1/27/20 to 2/3/20

Next Article

AARP Providing Free Help Filing Income ...

Related articles More from author

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.