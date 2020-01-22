Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 1/27/20

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Wednesday, January 15th

Officers executed a warrant attempt at an address on Clermont Street. The male subject tried to run away. Officers pursued and found him in a small white shed in the back of the house. The male was arrested on a Department of Corrections warrant.

Friday, January 17th

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident on Neva Road. Property damage only.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident on Progress Boulevard. Property damage only.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident on E. 5th Avenue. Property damage only.

Officers responded to a call from a subject at Hwy. 64 and Charlotte Court who told officers that they were being followed by a red crew cab truck. It was a road rage incident.

Saturday, January 18th

Officers responded to a report of an accident on North Avenue. The caller told officers that a plow truck had pulled out of a driveway in front of their vehicle. There were no injuries.

Sunday, January 19th

Officers responded to a call from a subject reporting that they were involved in an accident at Hudson Street and Field Street. There were no injuries.

Tuesday, January 21st

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at 3rd Avenue and Clermont Street. There were no injuries. Both vehicles were towed.

Officers responded to a report of an accident near an area business on Hwy. 64. The driver struck a light pole.

Officers responded to a call from a male reporting that he had backed into another vehicle at an address on Hwy. 64.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at 2nd Avenue and Superior Street.

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Amron Avenue.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Thursday, January 16th

Officers responded to a call from a female reporting that her son’s phone and wallet had been stolen out of the locker room at Elcho High School. She told officers that the tracker feature on the phone showed that it was an address on Enterprise Lake Road. Officers were able to locate the phone and the wallet.

Saturday, January 18th

Officers were out with a snowmobile at Cty. Rd. A and Hwy. 55. The driver was referred for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Officers responded to a report of a black, four door vehicle in the ditch at Hwy. 64 and Price-Polar Road. The vehicle was towed out.

Officers responded to a call reporting a white Escalade well into the ditch on Hwy. 55, on the east side of the road, between Cty. Rd. K and the Forest County line. The caller told officers that another vehicle had stopped to help. The vehicle was removed. There was no damage and no injuries.

Sunday, January 19th

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident on Hwy. 45, just south of Antigo. One vehicle was in the roadway, blocking the inside, southbound lane. The vehicle was towed. There were no injuries.

Officers attempted a traffic stop of a black truck on Sunset Road. The vehicle did not stop and a pursuit ensued. A teletype was sent to the Oneida County Sheriff’s office about the vehicle. The vehicle was pulled over on Hunting River Road and Cty. Rd. K. The driver was arrested for fleeing & eluding and for reckless driving.

Monday, January 20th

Officers responded to a call from a passerby reporting a vehicle in the ditch on Hwy. 45, south of Cty. Rd. J. The vehicle was towed out. The driver was cited and referred for operating after revocation, operating while intoxicated related.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at Hwy. 64 and Pioneer Road. There were no injuries. One driver was cited for an expired registration.

Officers responded to a call from a passerby reporting a vehicle in the ditch on Cty. Rd. N. The caller believed that the vehicle was unoccupied. Officers notified WPS about a pole that was struck by the vehicle.

Tuesday, January 21st

Officers assisted with a fire call at Hwy. 64 and Heise Road for a vehicle that was smoking from behind the dash. The vehicle had pulled over to the side of the road and all of the occupants were away from the vehicle. The vehicle was towed.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch at Hwy. 64 and DeHart Road. The vehicle was still running and no one was around. There were footprints leading up to Hwy. 64. The vehicle was towed and held.