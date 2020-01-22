Antigo Times

Arts & Entertainment
Jennie Williamson, a Christian Recording Artist, from Nashville, TN will be performing concerts at Peace Lutheran School & Church

By Antigo Times
January 22, 2020
Jennie Williamson, a Christian Recording Artist, from Nashville, TN will be performing concerts at Peace Lutheran School and Church on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. There will be an afternoon concert at 1:30pm for Peace Lutheran Schools students and staff. There will also be an evening concert at 6:30pm for families and the Antigo community.

Jennie Williamson and the “God is Great!” CD Series is an exciting music ministry impacting the hearts and lives of youth and families around the world! Jennie Williamson brings an energy and excitement for Jesus that is contagious! The music and live events are filled with incredible messages of love and hope that reaches the hearts of every audience. The evening event is for all ages!

Thank you to The Green Hen Natural Living Market for partially sponsoring these concerts!

