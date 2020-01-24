Judith Rae Melzer, 82

Judith Rae Melzer, age 82 of Antigo, died Monday, January 20, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Judy was born on October 30, 1937, in Sheboygan to the late Elwyn “Al” Remington and Lillian (Heller) Remington.

She was a graduate of Birnamwood High School class of 1955. She went on to attend UW Oshkosh.

On June 29, 1958, she was united in marriage to Charles “Chuck” Melzer.

The couple resided in Birnamwood for 18 years and moved to Antigo in 1977.

Judy was a member of Peace Lutheran Church and volunteered at their information center and took cradle roll.

Judy was a homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her family, taking care of her grandchildren, playing gin rummy with Chuck, and decorating their home for the holidays. She also enjoyed creating personalized poems for her family and friends. Judy will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother, a kind and caring friend, and a woman of faith.

In addition to her husband, Chuck, survivors include a son; Tim (Chris) Melzer of Antigo; and 3 daughters; Teri Melzer of Appleton, Tracy (Steve) Trettin of Trinity, FL, and Tami (Lance) Doering of Antigo; 7 grandchildren; Jackie (Pete) Lenaker, Mikki (Jason) Gregory, Alysa (Jake) Ninneman, Remington and Maxwell Trettin, Logan and Olivia Doering; 6 great grandchildren; Willa, Silas, Beatrice and Juniper Lenaker; Rivers and Ruby Gregory; a brother Jerry Remington of Antigo and several nieces and nephews.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, and a grandson, Ian Trettin.

In honoring Judy’s wishes private funeral services will be held.