Donald John Janig, 83

Donald J. Janigo, 83, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 25, 2020 surrounded by his family in his beautiful rustic home in Hatley.

Don was born in Ashland, WI on June 9, 1936, the son of the late John and Ann Janigo.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Eileen; sons, Jonathon of Madison and Don Jr. (Kristy) of Maple Grove, MN; sister, Louise Dunlap of Ashland; nephew Bruce Dunlap of MI; cousins and special in-laws in Ashland and Mosinee.

After many years of painting in his hometown, Don attended Northland College, and later taught Biology in Winter for 1 year and 32 years in Wittenberg. Don enjoyed teaching students and continued meeting them after retirement.

Before many health setbacks, Don continued with a struggle to recover. An intense strong will helped him in efforts such as gardening, (especially Tulips) and finding a method of maneuvers to enjoy nature’s beauty and began a collection of the bounties to later turn into some wonderful creations. They included, walking sticks, grapevine wreaths, birdhouses, cards and many more. It was important to him to give them to others.

While recovering, the reminiscing focus was memories of his passions, including basketball, golfing, ice fishing and smelting on the Chequamegon Bay. Also memorable was traveling with family when his sons were young and later following retirement he enjoyed cruises and had an enjoyable journey to Alaska to visit his relatives that settled there years before.

Our gratitude is centered around the staff at Pride TLC in Weston and his many countless Doctors, Nurses and health care professionals who cared for and treated him over the years. Also, a special thank you to the Hatley Ambulance and Interim Hospice for their care and treatment.

At Don’s request, no service will be held, and burial will take place in the spring at Mount Hope Cemetery in Ashland, his beloved hometown.