John E. Binversie, 70

John E. Binversie, of Pickerel, died Thursday, January 23, 2020, at his home. He was 70 years old. He was born on November 25, 1949, in Sheboygan, a son of Joseph and Marion (Klauck) Binversie. He married Amy Selig on September 17, 1977 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Elcho.

John was a supervisor for McNeil West Construction, retiring in 2013.

He was an active member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Pickerel.

John enjoyed boating, fishing, camping, golfing, activities at the park and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include his wife, Amy; a son, Joseph (Krissy) Binversie of Summit Lake; a daughter, Katie (Matthew) Aaron of Johns Island, S.C.; four grandchildren, Noah and Levi Binversie, Harper Aaron and baby Kason, who is due in April; two brothers, Jim (Ann) Binversie of Hortonville and Tom (Penny) Binversie of Black Creek; a sister, Sue (Charlie) Mullen of Suamico; three sisters-in-law, Mary (Jack) Brayton of Hollister, Connie (Don) Brayton of Gleason and Lori (Jim) Cardinal of Fond du Lac.

A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, Pickerel with Rev. Charles Hoffmann officiating. Visitation will be Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass.