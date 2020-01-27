Marian E. Gilbert, 87

Marian E. Gilbert, of Antigo, died Sunday, January 26, 2020, at The Bay at Eastview Medical and Rehabilitation Center. She was 87 years old. She was born on February 29, 1932, in the Town of Two Creeks, a daughter of Wenzel and Esther (Ruminski) Kopetsky. She married Edward on September 5, 1953, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Two Rivers.

She attended Twin Elder State Grade School and was a graduate of Washington High School in Two Rivers with the class of 1949.

In 1967 she moved to Antigo and was employed by Amron Corporation for 24 1/2 years, retiring in 1994.

Mrs. Gilbert was a member of SS Mary & Hyacinth Catholic Church and the Langlade Senior Citizens Club.

She enjoyed polka dancing, playing the dice game “Zonk” and occasional trips to the casino.

Survivors include her husband, Edward; three daughters, Kathy (Glen) Statezny of Antigo, Karen (Steve) Suick of Antigo, Cheryl (Dave) Barwick of Schofield; two sons, Chris (Jenny) Gilbert of Tucson, AZ and Rory (Alice) Gilbert of Cottage Grove, MN; 15 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two brothers, Allen Kopetsky of Two Rivers and Marvin Kopetsky of Indianapolis, IN; brother-in-law, LeRoy Gilbert of Antigo.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Arnold (Marty) Kopetsky; infant brother, John Kopetsky; step-mother, Solveig Panten Kopetsky; sisters-in-law, Genal Kopetsky, LuAnn Kopetsky, Carol Klabunde and Janice Gilbert; and brother-in-law, Gerald Gilbert.

A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at SS Mary & Hyacinth Catholic Church with Rev. Mathew Simonar officiating. Entombment will take place in Queen of Peace Mausoleum. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. and Thursday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Bradley Funeral Home.

A parish wake service will be held at Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. and members of the Knight of Columbus will recite the Rosary at 5:30 p.m. all at the funeral home.