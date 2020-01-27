Robert Lee Follstad, 81

Robert Lee Follstad, of Elcho, died January 18, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital at the age of 81.

He was born January 11, 1939 in Elcho, son of the late Melvin and Irma (Zechel) Follstad.

Mr. Follstad graduated from Elcho High School in 1957. He served in the US Navy.

He was employed at the American Motors/Chrysler plant in Kenosha, where he was a member of United Auto Workers Local #72. He was a former Moose Lodge member. He worked and lived in Kenosha for over 30 years before returning to Elcho.

Survivors include 2 brothers, Jacque Follstad of Elcho, and Gary (Susan) Follstad of Anacortes, WA.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Ronald Francis Follstad; and 2 sisters, Beverly Rasmussen, and Janet Carlson; and an infant brother Richard.

No public service will be held. Strasser-Roller Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.

Memorials in Robert’s name may be directed to Aspirus Langlade Hospital Dialysis Center.