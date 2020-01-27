The Antigo Penguins Recently Competed in the East Divisionals Meet

The Antigo Penguins along with Rhinelander, Lakeland, Phillips, Tomahawk, Merrill and Medford competed in the East Divisionals meet held in Antigo’s short course meter (SCM) pool this past weekend.

The age 10 & under competed on Saturday, January 25th. Participating swimmers included Teddy Baginski, Sawyer Behm, Rutger Busse, Alexis Federman, Autumn Federman, Madelyn Gilbert, Riley Gilbert, Elizabeth Greif, Kathryn Greif, Allyssa Howard, Aarav Patel, Rhys Pellmann, Greyson Reetz, Caden Sheldon, Layne Sheldon, Evan Simmons, Holland Tainter, Layla Tainter, Egan Trabant McKenna, Cian Vanhandel, Nathan Wild, Maggie Wirtz, Josh Zanayed and Hannah Zanayed.

The 11 and older competed on Sunday, January 26th. Participating swimmers included Tristin Arlen, Mya Burt, Maggie Neufeld, Midori Santiago, Chloe Tainter, Anna Vandeweerd, Ayda Washatko, Dawson Behm, Cam Gilbert, Brion Kosarek, Ved Patel, Silas Quinlan, Garrett Tomczyk, Maggie Baginski, Brooklyn Bender, Lola Evans, Avery Federman, Evie McKenna Trabant, Molly Neufeld, Makayla Tischendorf, Michaela Tomczyk, Ezra Santiago, Kiana Arpke, Myah Bolder, Morgan Rank. The top 9 in each individual event and the top 6 relay teams qualified for Conference which will be held in Medford this weekend.

Mya Burt broke a Girl’s 11-12 Conference and Antigo Swim Club Record in the 100 IM.

Holland Tainter swam 9-10 state times in the 50 Freestyle, 100 Freestyle, 50 Backstroke and 100 Backstroke. Chloe Tainter swam 11-12 state times in the 50 Butterfly and 50 Freestyle. Tristin Arlen swam a 11-12 state time in the 50 Backstroke. Mya Burt swam 11-12 state times in the 50 Freestyle, 100 IM, 50 Butterfly and 100 Freestyle.

*personal best time

Swimming age group 15 & Over

Morgan Rank age 15

200 Freestyle 3:01.21- 7th place

100 IM 1:33.32- 4th place

200 IM 3:24.09- 5th place

100 Freestyle 1:19.22- 7th place

Kiana Arpke age 15

200 IM 4:07.22- 6th place*

100 Butterfly 2:15.25- 4th place

Myah Bolder age 15

100 Freestyle 1:24.63- 9th place

100 Backstroke 1:37.24- 8th place*

200 Backstroke 3:45.81- 4th place

Swimming age group 13-14

Molly Neufeld age 13

200 Freestyle 2:53.26- 4th place*

100 IM 1:32.53- 4th place

100 Freestyle 1:17.45- 7th place*

100 Breaststroke 1:41.30- 5th place

Makayla Tischendorf age 14

100 Breaststroke 1:46.42- 7th place

Brooklyn Bender age 14

100 Freestyle 1:22.79- 8th place*

100 Backstroke 1:31.56- 6th place

Maggie Baginski age 14

100 Backstroke 1:40.57- 7th place*

200 Backstroke 3:41.76- 6th place*

Avery Federman age 13

100 IM 1:44.44- 5th place*

100 Backstroke 1:41.15- 9th place*

Lola Evans age 13

100 IM 2:10.62- 7th place

Ezra Santiago age 13

200 IM 3:08.55- 1st place*

100 Butterfly 1:29.35- 1st place

100 Backstroke 1:26.65- 3rd place

100 Breaststroke 1:35.35- 3rd place*

Michaela Tomczyk age 14

400 IM 7:14.66- 1st place*

400 Freestyle 6:26.63- 6th place*

100 Freestyle 1:22.94- 9th place

Swimming age group 11-12

Brion Koszarek age 12

100 IM 1:48.64- 6th place*

50 Butterfly 56.07- 4th place*

50 Backstroke 50.49- 6th place

50 Breaststroke 58.25- 3rd place

Dawson Behm age 12

100 IM 1:48.80- 7th place*

50 Freestyle 39.04- 7th place*

400 Freestyle 6:40.93- 4th place*

100 Backstroke 1:51.21- 3rd place*

Mya Burt age 12

100 IM 1:16.99- 1st place* State Time and Conference and Club Record

50 Freestyle 29.59- 1st place State Time

50 Butterfly 33.26- 1st place State Time

100 Freestyle 1:07.81- 1st place State Time

Chloe Tainter age 12

50 Freestyle 31.56- 4th place* State Time

50 Butterfly 34.62- 2nd place State Time

100 Freestyle 1:11.85- 4th place*

50 Backstroke 38.03- 2nd place*

Anna Vandeweerd age 12

100 Freestyle 1:36.29- 9th place*

Maggie Neufeld age 12

100 Breaststroke 1:53.87- 7th place*

Midori Santiago age 11

100 IM 1:45.97- 9th place*

50 Butterfly 48.99- 9th place*

100 Breaststroke 1:58.93- 9th place*

Tristin Arlen age 12

400 IM 6:50.83- 1st place*

50 Backstroke 36.77- 1st place* State Time

50 Breaststroke 44.56- 4th place*

200 Backstroke 3:04.62- 1st place

Garrett Tomczyk age 12

100 Freestyle 1:30.59- 5th place*

50 Backstroke 52.53- 8th place*

50 Breaststroke 1:08.14- 6th place*

Swimming age group 9-10

Teddy Baginski age 9

50 Freestyle 44.83- 5th place*

100 Freestyle 1:48.47- 6th place*

50 Backstroke 55.47- 3rd place*

100 Backstroke 2:05.90- 3rd place*

Sawyer Behm age 9

200 Freestyle 4:37.75- 3rd place*

100 IM 2:07.76- 3rd place*

100 Breaststroke 2:21.94- 3rd place

50 Breaststroke 59.17- 3rd place

Rutger Busse age 10

50 Freestyle 41.53- 3rd place*

50 Butterfly 58.00- 3rd place

200 IM 4:22.99- 1st place*

100 Freestyle 1:53.23- 8th place

Alexis Federman age 10

100 Breaststroke 2:01.24- 3rd place

50 Butterfly 51.53- 4th place*

50 Breaststroke 53.35- 8th place*

Evan Simmons age 9

50 Backstroke 58.09- 4th place

Holland Tainter age 10

50 Freestyle 34.43- 1st place* State Time

100 Freestyle 1:19.31- 1st place State Time

50 Backstroke 41.59- 1st place* State Time

100 Backstroke 1:30.32- 2nd place* State Time

Egan Trabant McKenna age 10

50 Freestyle 49.04- 9th place

100 Freestyle 1:44.20- 3rd place*

Nathan Wild age 9

100 IM 2:31.45- 5th place

50 Butterfly 1:24.79- 4th place*

50 Breaststroke 1:17.85- 8th place*

100 Backstroke 2:38.18- 8th place

Josh Zanayed age 9

100 IM 1:58.55- 2nd place*

50 Backstroke 58.21- 5th place

50 Breaststroke 1:04.82- 4th place

Swimming age group 8 & under

Greyson Reetz age 8

25 Freestyle 22.61- 3rd place*

25 Butterfly 32.27- 2nd place*

50 Freestyle 55.63- 3rd place

25 Backstroke 30.15- 7th place

Cian Vanhandel age 8

25 Breaststroke 38.42- 9th place

Hannah Zanayed age 8

25 Butterfly 31.07- 6th place*

Relays

Girls 8 & Under 100 Medley Relay- Kathryn Greif, Layla Tainter, Hannah Zanayed and Madelyn Gilbert- 2:17.20- 3rd place

Boys 10 & Under 200 Medley Relay- Teddy Baginski, Sawyer Behm, Josh Zanayed and Egan Trabant McKenna- 3:42.85- 1st place

Girls 8 & Under 100 Freestyle Relay- Maggie Wirtz, Autumn Federman, Cian Vanhandel and Madelyn Gilbert- 2:01.81- 4th place

Boys 10 & Under 200 Freestyle Relay- Evan Simmons, Nathan Wild, Aarav Patel and Greyson Reetz- 4:00.05- 4th place

Girls 12 & Under 200 Medley Relay- Tristin Arlen, Mya Burt, Chloe Tainter and Holland Tainter-2:26.26- 1st place

Boys 14 & Under Medley Relay- Brion Koszarek, Rutger Busse, Ezra Santiago and Garrett Tomczyk- 3:08.08- 2nd place

Open Girls 200 Medley Relay- Brooklyn Bender, Morgan Rank and Myah Bolder- 2:38.79- 3rd place

Boys 12 & Under 200 Freestyle Relay- Dawson Behm, Silas Quinlan, Cam Gilbert and Garrett Tomczyk- 2:57.03- 4th place

Girls 12 & Under 200 Freestyle Relay- Midori Santiago, Maggie Neufeld, Anna Vandeweerd and Ayda Washatko- 2:47.38- 6th place

Open Girls 200 Freestyle Relay- Kiana Arpke, Avery Federman, Evie McKenna Trabant and Lola Evans- 3:00.25- 3rd place

The Antigo Penguins took 4th place in the East Divisionals.