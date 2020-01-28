Meeting Minutes of the Langlade County Senior Citizen’s Club of Antigo

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

President Rosemary Sarkauskas opened the meeting at 1:30pm on Tuesday, January 14th with the pledge of allegiance and one verse of God Bless America. 16 members were present.

There were no new members or visitors.

President Rosemary suggested a $6.00 membership fee. We voted and it was accepted. She also asked for a raise of hands to vote on bringing a Valentine card for our next meeting on February 11, 2020. It was unanimous.

There were no reports given from the secretary or treasurer as we had our Christmas luncheon in December.

Kathy Schultz from ADRC spoke to us on Medicare rights, “What’s new in 2020.” She passed out the flyers and informed us to call her office, any time, for assistance with any changes we have and don’t understand. She read us a few jokes. She also emphasized that we should let our answering machines take messages to avoid scams.

We had one birthday in January and sang Happy Birthday to Mary Ann Noskowiak.

We drew prizes for attendance and played bingo.

Our next meeting will be Tuesday, February 11th at 1:30pm.

President Rosemary adjourned the meeting. Agnes Van Riper moved to adjourn and Trudy Hartman seconded it.