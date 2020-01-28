The Art of Being

Dear Reader,



Recently I visited with my four month old grandson Michael. He didn’t say much. He didn’t do much. He basically ate and slept and ate and slept. But he smiled.

His main form of engaging was his smile. There is nothing more precious than looking into the innocent and non-judging eyes of an infant child when he’s smiling. A smile is all he has to give. His gift as a baby is a smile and he gives many of those unprompted and generously.

There’s something special about that time of life when one is just beginning and the only job is to live and grow with oh so much potential—and all it takes is a smile…yes, something special.



Patrick Wood

Publisher