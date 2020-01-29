Antigo Middle & High School Bowling Results from 1/26/20
FOR ANTIGO TIMES
Antigo High School and Middle School competed in a non-conference meet at Coral Lanes in Wausau.
Boys Varsity
Boys Varsity was short one bowler for this meet so could not score as a complete team. Top bowlers: Will Kubeny, Keaton Francl, Austin Schedlbauer.
Girls Varsity
Girls Varsity had a 148 average with a high game of 178. Top Bowlers: Katie Kirsch and Ashlea Kreager.
Middle School 1
Middle School 1 team bowled a 193 average with a 227 high game. Top Bowlers: Alec Knapkavage, Grant Praslowicz and Jack Steger.
Middle School 2
Middle School 2 team bowled a 162 average with a 189 high game. Top Bowlers: Kellijo Kirsch, Riley Guenthner and Connor Umland.
Next meet is 2/2/20 at Rose Bowl Lanes in Marshfield.