Sports
Antigo Middle & High School Bowling Results from 1/26/20

By Antigo Times
January 29, 2020
FOR ANTIGO TIMES

 

Antigo High School and Middle School competed in a non-conference meet at Coral Lanes in Wausau.

 

Boys Varsity

Boys Varsity was short one bowler for this meet so could not score as a complete team.  Top bowlers:  Will Kubeny, Keaton Francl, Austin Schedlbauer.

 

Girls Varsity

Girls Varsity had a 148 average with a high game of 178.  Top Bowlers:  Katie Kirsch and Ashlea Kreager.

 

Middle School 1

Middle School 1 team bowled a 193 average with a 227 high game.  Top Bowlers:  Alec Knapkavage, Grant Praslowicz and Jack Steger.

 

Middle School 2

Middle School 2 team bowled a 162 average with a 189 high game.  Top Bowlers:  Kellijo Kirsch, Riley Guenthner and Connor Umland.

 

Next meet is 2/2/20 at Rose Bowl Lanes in Marshfield.

