Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 2/3/20

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Wednesday, January 22nd

Officers responded to a report of an accident at S. Superior Street and Forrest Road.

Officers responded to a report of a theft at an address on Edison Street.

Thursday, January 23rd

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Clermont Street and Ackley Street. There was no damage to any vehicles or property.

Friday, January 24th

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident in the parking lot of an area business on Neva Road. Property damage only.

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Neva Road.

Saturday, January 25th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Willard Avenue and N. Superior Street. A vehicle was in a snow bank.

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Hwy. 64. The vehicle was removed.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident on S. Superior Street. Property damage only.

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Neva Road.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on E. 5th Avenue.

Sunday, January 26th

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at 4th Avenue and Superior Street.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at Superior Street and 1st Avenue. Property damage only.

Monday, January 27th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at 7th Avenue and Clermont Street.

Tuesday, January 28th

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident in front of a business on Center Street. Property damage only.

Officers responded to a report of a hit and run accident that occurred at an address on Hudson Street two hours prior to the call.

Officers responded to a call from a subject reporting that a male subject in a white Chevy pickup truck just threw two beer bottles into the snowbank before he pulled into a car wash on Neva Road. Officers talked to the male subject who stated that he had two beers before entering the car wash, then another one while he was in the car wash. Officers conducted a field sobriety test. The male subject was not intoxicated. He was cited for open intoxicants.

Officers arrested a subject on a probation hold at an area business on Edison Street.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Thursday, January 23rd

Officers responded to a report of a blue S10 truck in the ditch on Cty. Rd. A. The caller told officers that the driver was walking towards Neva. Officers found out that the vehicle was in the ditch in front of the driver’s grandmother’s house and they were making arrangements to get it pulled out.

Officers responded to a report of a white Volvo in the ditch on Trout Road. The vehicle was towed out.

Officers came across a blue mini-van in the ditch a Cty. Rd. S and Hwy. 52.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch on Hwy. 55. The caller did not know if the vehicle was occupied at the time of the call.

Officers responded to a report of a semi that was loaded with trusses in the ditch at Hwy. 52 and Hill Road. The semi was blocking the entire road. The truck was towed out.

Monday, January 27th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at an address on Cty. Rd. H.