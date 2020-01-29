Community Calendar for 2/3/20 to 2/10/20

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry February 5th 11am-1pm (Wednesdays) & February 7th 1pm-3pm (Fridays), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. Our monthly donation focus for month of February will be laundry soap, dish soap, Kleenex & paper towel. The following is a testimonial from an individual helped by the Antigo Community Food Pantry recently: “I am disabled. My daughter and her children live with me. She works, but we do not make quite enough to get by. The food pantry is a great help!”

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry February 3rd & February 10th 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), February 5th 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Please note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. Call (715) 275-5010 for more information.

Mobility Exercise February 3rd & February 5th (Every Mon. & Wed.) 9-10am Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. The cost is $42 for 16 classes.

Play & Learn February 3rd 9:30-11am N4013 Hwy. 45, Antigo. Play & Learn is a weekly play group program for parents, caregivers & children from birth to age 5. Staff will provide a parent lesson, an activity for parents & children to do together. The activity will build skills for school readiness & milestone achievement. Quarterly Ages & Stages questionnaires are made available to parents & caregivers to assist families in helping their children to reach age based development milestones. Join the conversation on Facebook – Northwood’s Family Resource Centers http://www.facebook.com/NorthwoodsFRCN. For more information, please call 715-627-1414.

Mahjong at the Langlade County Senior Center February 3rd 1-3pm Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. Come and learn how to play. For more information, please call 715-627-6632.

Community Meeting – Update on Progress of Drug Crisis Response February 3rd, 5th & 6th 6pm. On 2/3 at Elcho Community Pavilion, N11283 Dorr St., Elcho. On 2/5 at White Lake School, 405 Bissell St., White Lake. On 2/6 at Peace Lutheran Church, 300 Lincoln St., Antigo. Please join members of the Langlade Co. Treatment Alternative & Diversion Group as we present updated information about treatment options, community support groups and other exciting developments underway in respond to drugs, particularly methamphetamine, in our communities. We are accomplishing a lot!

Coffee and Conversation for Seniors February 4th & February 6th (Every Tues. & Thur.) 9-11am Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. Come and enjoy some coffee and conversation with others. For more information, please call 715-627-6632.

Strong Bones Exercise February 4th & February 6th (Every Tues. & Thur.) 9-10am Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. Strong Bones is an ongoing strength training program designed to help adults become or stay fit, strong & healthy. Individuals will improve muscle strength, bone density, self-confidence, sleep & vitality. Also, participants have shown a decreased risk of diabetes, heart disease, arthritis, depression & obesity. Classes are offered for an hour, twice a week. The cost is $42 for 16 classes. Pre-register by calling the Aging and Disability Resource Center at 715-627-6232.

SilverSneakers Classic (Flex) February 4th 11am-Noon Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. Have fun and move to the music through a variety of exercises designed to increase muscular strength, range of movement & activities for daily living. Hand-held weights, elastic tubing with handles & a rubber ball are offered for resistance. A chair is used for seated or standing support. “Flex” classes are FREE to SilverSneakers eligible seniors & $3 drop-in for non-eligible 55 years & older. For more information, contact Terri Johnson at tjohnson@co.langlade.wi.us.

Fitness Center Exercise Group February 4th & February 6th 1:45-2:45pm White Lake School, 405 Bissell St., White Lake. This class is a combination of exercises from Arthritis Foundation & Strong Bones programs for older adults with short relaxation at the end. Goal is to increase flexibility, strength & balance. Enjoy facilities & companionship. No fee. For more information, call 715-350-9687.

Blood Pressure Clinic February 5th 9am-Noon Antigo Fire Department, 700 Edison St., Antigo. For more information, please call Lisa Vollmar at 715-350-7315.

Knitting, Crocheting & other Hand Crafts February 5th 10-11:30am Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo.

Preschool Story Time February 5th 10:30-11:30am Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo. Join us for story time at the Antigo Public Library! This is a great way for kids who haven’t started school yet to meet & socialize with peers. Every week we’ll read 2 or 3 books together as well as doing some songs & movement. We also do a simple craft or coloring page that helps kids develop creativity & motor skills, & occasionally (attendance permitting) other activities such as parachute play. This event is geared towards preschoolers, but older or younger kids are welcome to attend as well.

SilverSneakers Yoga (Flex) February 5th 11am-noon White Lake Community Center, 615 School Street, White Lake. Move your whole body through a complete series of seated & standing yoga poses. Chair support is offered to safely perform a variety of postures designed to increase flexibility, balance & range of movement. Restorative breathing exercises and final relaxation will promote stress reduction & mental clarity. “Flex” classes are FREE to SilverSneakers eligible seniors & $3 drop-in for non-eligible 55 years & older. For more information, contact Terri Johnson at tjohnson@co.langlade.wi.us.

Bingo at the Langlade Co. Senior Center February 5th 1-2:30pm Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. $1 per card is suggested.

LEGO Master Builders Club February 5th 3:15-5pm Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo. Do you like LEGOs? So do we, and we have a ton of them. Dig into our huge LEGO vats and unleash your creativity, then show off your creations to other LEGO enthusiasts! Build together and make something amazing! Recommended for elementary and middle school kids. For more information, please call Steph at 715-623-3724 or go to http://www.antigopl.org/

Social Snowshoes February 5th 5:30-6:30pm Jack Lake Mountain Bike Trailhead, N8375 Park Road, Deerbrook. All are welcome to join the Jack Lake Silent Sports Association on their weekly Wednesday night group “Social Snowshoes.” The group will meet at the Jack Lake Mountain Bike Trailhead. The Trailhead is located at the Jack Lake Campground/Veteran’s Memorial Park. Distance/ time of being out will depend upon weather conditions, but roughly an hour every night. Bring snowshoes & headlamps! Dress appropriately for the winter weather. For more information, please call 715-216-5662.

One Way (grades K-2) & Cross Trainers (grades 3-6) Kid’s Clubs February 5th 6:30pm in the Quest Center, Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. These groups meet every Wednesday from 6:30 to 8pm. There will be games, songs, Bible stories and small group time. All are welcome! For more information, please go to our website www.antigocommunitychurch.org.

Healthy Living with Diabetes Thursdays, February 6th-March 12th Langlade County Health & Human Services Building, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. Learn how to manage your diabetes or pre-diabetes. People who have taken the workshop show: better health, health behavior & a sense of confidence in managing their diabetes; improvements in blood sugar levels; decrease in health distress and hypo- & hyperglycemia; fewer doctor & emergency room visits & fewer hospitalizations. Suggested contribution of $10 for entire 6 week program. Class size is limited. Please call 715-627-6232 to reserve your spot.

SilverSneakers Yoga (Flex) February 6th 11am-Noon Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. Move your whole body through a complete series of seated & standing yoga poses. Chair support is offered to safely perform a variety of postures designed to increase flexibility, balance & range of movement. Restorative breathing exercises & final relaxation will promote stress reduction & mental clarity. “Flex” classes are FREE to SilverSneakers eligible seniors and $3 drop-in for non-eligible 55 years & older. For more information, contact Terri Johnson at tjohnson@co.langlade.wi.us

Cards, Dominoes & Game Playing Program February 6th (Every Thurs.) 1-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. Have you been looking for someone to play cards & games with? Here is your chance to meet others and share your love for cards, dominoes & games. For more information, please call 715-627-6632.

Fitness Center Exercise Group February 6th 1:45pm – 2:45pm White Lake School Fitness Center, 405 Bissell Street (Center Street entrance), White Lake. Combination of exercises from Arthritis Foundation & Strong Bones programs for older adults with short relaxation at the end. Goal is to increase flexibility, strength & balance. Enjoy facilities &d companionship. No fee. For more information, please call Betsy Lane at 715-350-9687.

The Stone Soup Band Playing at the Langlade County Senior Center February 7th 1:30pm Langlade Co. Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. They will be playing music for your enjoyment. For more information, please call 715-627-6632.

“Dueling Pianos” February 7th 7-10pm WOWSPACE, 114 Vinal Street, Wittenberg. Join us for a fun night! This entertaining show will feature singers who will take your requests & keep you enlightened & entertained throughout the evening with comedy & music from classic rock to the 80’s hits to modern hip hop! They aim to please! Limited tickets are available. Tickets are $25 in advance or $35 at the door. They are available online at Ticketbud.com or at Tavern Front, Wittenberg. Must be 21 or older to attend. Get more information at www.wallsofwittenberg.com.

Pickerel Rescue Squad Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser February 8th 8-11am Pickerel Rescue Squad Building Station 2, N9062 Hwy. 55, Pickerel. For more information, please call Cathy at 715-484-3221.

Tombstone Pickerel Sno-Club Chili Ride In February 8th 3-6pm Club Tractor Barn, N9398 Ct. Rd. DD, Pickerel. Come one, come all to our annual chili ride in. There will be many great basket raffles & auction items along with free chili, hot dogs & desserts.

Antigo Bike and Ski Club-Moonlight Ski & Snowshoe February 8th 7pm Gartzke Flowage Hiking, Cross-Country Ski & Snowshoe Trails, W6379 5th Avenue Rd., Antigo. The moonlight ski & snowshoe outings will be held at Gartzke Flowage. If we do not have enough snow to ski & snow shoe, we will still have a hike. Meet in the parking lot at 7pm. Bring some snacks to share at the shelter & your own drinks to enjoy by the fire. Go to antigobikeandskiclub.com for more information.

Winter Fun & Family Wellness Day February 9th 11am-1pm Peaceful Valley Park & Festival Grounds, 420 Field St., Antigo. For more information, please call 715-623-3633, ext. 131.

Singer Bill Anderson February 9th 4pm Wittenberg-Birnamwood High School Auditorium, 400 W. Grand Ave., Wittenberg. Bill Anderson, is an American country music singer, songwriter & television personality. One of the most successful songwriters in country music history, Anderson is also a popular singer, earning the nickname “Whisperin’ Bill” for his soft vocal style & occasional spoken narrations. Don’t miss Bill Anderson. Tickets are $35-$45. They are available at Hanke’s Sentry Foods in Wittenberg & online at www.rubbersoulproductions.com.

Children & Electronic Media February 10th 6-7pm Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo. Children have been called Generation M for their media consumption. Learn the facts about children’s exposure to media, its impact & what you can do. In this session we’ll discuss the most common myths & facts about children & electronic media use & help you come up with a media plan that fits your family. Children are welcome to attend & enjoy being read to. For more information or to register for this session please call 715-627-1414

*Meetings*

Antigo Rotary Meeting February 3rd & February 10th Noon -1pm Game On, 623 Edison St., Antigo.

Economic Development Committee Meeting February 3rd 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

City Plan Commission Meeting February 4th 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Antigo Optimist Club Meeting February 5th 12-1pm North Star Lanes, 400 Prosser Place, Antigo.

Parks, Cemetery & Recreation Commission Meeting February 10th 5:30pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

Baby & Me Group February 3rd & February 10th 1:00pm-2:00pm. Langlade Hospital, 112 East Fifth Avenue, Antigo. Langlade Birthing Center, second floor of the hospital. Facilitator: RN/International Board Certified Lactation Consultant. For more information please call 715-623-9280. No fee.

AA Support Group (Open) February 6th & February 8th 7:00pm. Langlade Hospital, 112 East Fifth Avenue, Antigo. Langlade Hospital Conference Room 1022, adjacent to Chapel in the new hospital. Thursdays & Saturdays.

Narcotics Anonymous February 7th 7:00pm. Langlade Hospital, 112 East Fifth Avenue, Antigo. Langlade Hospital Conference Room 1022, adjacent to Chapel in the Langlade Hospital.

AL-ANON Meeting February 3rd & February 10th 1:30pm. Antigo Community Church – Quest Center – Room 1, 723 Deleglise Street, Antigo. Mondays at 1:30pm.

Overeaters Anonymous February 3rd & February 10th 7:00pm. St. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room 4, 819 3rd Avenue, Antigo. Mondays at 7:00pm.

Weight Watchers Meetings February 4th 6:45am United Methodist Church, 2034 5th Ave., Antigo.

T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Support Group Chapter #950 February 4th 4pm Antigo Community Church/School, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo.

T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Support Group February 6th 4:45pm Steffen Memorial Home, 503 5th Ave., Antigo.

H2O Cardio Classes February 3rd & February 5th 9am Clara R. McKenna Aquatic Center, 111 Western Ave., Antigo. H2O Cardio is a 45 minute high intensity water fitness program which will provide cardio & strength training without the strain & pain to muscles & joints. The water, along with the use of resistance equipment, will challenge all aspects of the body & increase your physical fitness level. For more information, please call 715-627-0497.

All Recovery Group Meeting February 9th (Sundays) 7pm Langlade Hospital, 112 E. 5th Ave., Antigo. As a result of completing the Recovery Coach Training, Dr. David MacIntyre & Benjamin Dahms have started a new recovery group meeting at Langlade Hospital. It is open to any individual recovering from any addiction, their family, and friends. This is not a 12 step based group and has intentions of broadening our outreach in the community and relieve some of the stigma surrounding addiction. Please share with others!

NEWCOMERS – Nicolet Welcome Service has a FREE WELCOME PACKET filled with gift certificates and brochures from Antigo/Langlade County businesses. For a warm friendly welcome, call Christine at 715-627-2881 or go to www.nicoletwelcome.com.

Langlade County Community Ceramics, a non-profit painting group that meets every Monday and Friday from 9am-Noon at Sts. Mary & Hyacinth, Classroom 8, 819 3rd Ave., Antigo. Class cost is $3.00, to cover paint and anyone is welcome. We also take art-related field trips four times a year.

Antigo MOPS/MOMSnext , a chapter of an international group that offers encouragement and support to moms of children 0-18. We have relevant and interesting speakers, fun crafts, yummy food and free childcare while we meet. Our meetings are the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, September to May, at Antigo Community Church (723 Deleglise St.) from 9-11 am. For more information please see www.facebook.com/antigomops.

Zumba Gold is for those looking for a modified Zumba class that recreates the original moves at a lower intensity. Perfect for active older adults and first-timers! Classes are taught by ACE Certified Group Fitness Instructor Terri Johnson. LOCATIONS: Schroeder’s Fitness Studio, 700 S. Superior St., Antigo: Mon. 9am. Elcho School, Hwy. 45, Elcho: Mon. 5pm; Wed. 4pm. First class is FREE. Follow @upnorthfitness at Facebook or visit terrijohnson.zumba.com for schedule changes.

The Hope Life Center Mobile Unit will be parked in the Dunhams parking lot off Hwy 64 in Antigo every Monday from 10:00am until 5:00pm. All services are FREE and CONFIDENTIAL. We offer pregnancy testing, ultrasound and STD testing and treatment for women. Call or text 715-843-4673 for an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

Alzheimer’s Support Group February 10th 6pm Antigo Adult Day Care, Rosalia Garden, 519 Flight Rd., Antigo. This Alzheimer’s Association caregiver support group will meet the 2nd Monday of each month. For more information, please call Deacon Pam Werth at 715-219-6363.

Compassionate Friends-Antigo Chapter February 11th 7pm Langlade Hospital, 112 East Fifth Avenue, Antigo. This is support group which is open to the public and assists families who have lost a child. Meetings are held monthly at 7:00 p.m. at Langlade Hospital/Conference Room 1021 (behind the chapel). For more information, please call Becki at 715-623-7123.