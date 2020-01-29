Douglas St. Germaine, 85

Douglas St. Germaine, of Deerbrook, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Pine Crest Nursing Home in Merrill. He was 85 years old. He was born on August 20, 1934, in Milwaukee, a son of Clement and Irene (Oleskiewicz) St. Germaine. He married Barbara Pavlisich on January 28, 1956, in Milwaukee. She preceded him in death on February 27, 2018.

He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1953 to 1956 having been in Korea. He worked at Pelton Cast Steel in Milwaukee and later at Oakton Distributors in New Berlin. He moved to Deerbrook in 1998.

Survivors include a daughter, Susan (Todd) Haugen, Milwaukee; a son, Warren St. Germaine, Cudahy; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Nicole St.Germaine of Random Lake.

In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by his son, Brian; two brothers; one sister.

A gathering will be held in May at the Bradley Funeral Home and announced at that time.