Kaye Elizabeth Vorass, 77

Kaye Elizabeth Vorass, age 77, of Antigo died Saturday, January 25 at Aspirus Langlade Hospital surrounded by her family. Kaye was born on March 12, 1942 to the late Ervin and Esther (Spear) Nonnemacher. She was united in marriage to Thomas “Tom” Vorass on October 8, 1960 at St. John Catholic Church. Tom survives. Kaye was a graduate of Antigo High School, class of 1960 and a lifelong resident of Antigo.

Kaye was an avid reader of murder mystery novels and could often be found devouring a good book and sipping black coffee at her kitchen counter where all were welcome. She enjoyed spending time with her family and going out to eat with her sister, aunts and cousins. She also enjoyed traveling, especially to Las Vegas, as well as trying her luck at the casino. Kay touched the lives of everyone she met and will be missed by all who had the honor of knowing her.

In addition to her husband, survivors include a daughter, Kim (Jerry) Kohl of Appleton; a devoted son, Brian (Jane) Vorass of Antigo; six grandchildren, Adam Cain, Nicole (CJ) Campuzano, Ashley Vorass, Robert Burns III, Dakota Vorass, and Hanna Kohl; six great-grandchildren, Alexis, Kyler, Ezra, and Gianna Campuzano, and Audynn and Remington Spencer; two sisters, Sue Beier of Sheboygan, and Joni King of California; a sister-in-law, Barb Nonnemacher; as well as many other dear family members. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, James “Jim” Nonnemacher.

In honor of Kaye’s wishes no service will be held.