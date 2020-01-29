Roy Douglas Colburn, 82

Roy Colburn, 82 of Wittenberg, died on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Homme Home of Wittenberg.

He was born on June 23, 1937 in Grand Marsh, WI, the son of the late Owen and Lizzy (Riley) Colburn.

On September 8, 1958, Roy was united in marriage to Dolores McFarlin in Milwaukee. She preceded him in death on June 6, 2012.

Roy was a United States Army Veteran.

The couple owned and operated Colburn’s Blue Spruce Tavern for 25 years. Roy was very handy and did many carpentry and woodworking jobs in the area. He enjoyed feeding and watching the birds. He also enjoyed playing pool and socializing at many local establishments. Roy will be missed by many.

Survivors include his girlfriend, Kim Sloan; three children, Bill Colburn, Pat Colburn and Jan Dirckx; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Roy was preceded in death by his wife, parents and siblings, Ron, Fran, Frank, Neil, Richard and Beverly.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held starting at 2PM on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Rachel’s Roadside, Wittenberg. A military service will be held at the bar at 4PM.