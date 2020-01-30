Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

Sign in / Join
Government
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE MEETING AGENDA

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE MEETING AGENDA

By Antigo Times
January 30, 2020
2
0
Share:

MULTI-PURPOSE ROOM
CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Monday, February 03, 2020
6:00 PM

Call to Order
Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:
1. Approval of the Minutes from the November 4, 2019 Meeting
2. Downtown Entrepreneur Grant and Facade Grant Balances
3. Flowers from the Heart 817 Fifth Avenue Downtown Entrepreneurs Grant Request
4. Consider the Extension of the 2019 Downtown Facade Grant Pilot Program for the Painting of Store-Fronts into
the 2020 Season Including the Transfer of any Remaining Fund Balance from the Original Program
Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered
Adjournment

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and
services. For additional information, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in
attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no
action.

Previous Article

Frances Marie Schultz, 57

Related articles More from author

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.