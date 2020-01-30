Maxine E. Steinfest, 95

Maxine E Stienfest, of Antigo, died Monday, January 27, 2020, at Homme Home in Wittenberg. She was 95 years old. She was born on October 23, 1924, in Antigo, a daughter of Charles and Blanche (Haviland) Krueger. She married Roman Stienfest in 1945. He preceded her in death on September 19, 2016.

Maxine was a co-owner of Krueger and Stienfest Excavating and Trucking until her retirement.

She was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Polar.

Survivors include a daughter, Deborah (Dr. James) Moermond of Antigo; two grandchildren, Jade and Jonas (Kelly) Moermond; three great-grandchildren, Tucker, Tessa and Taylor Moermond; two nephews, Neal (Patricia) Gray and Terry (Carol) Gray; great nieces and nephews, Todd, Troy, Tiffany, Bryan, Dana, Travers and Trevor Gray; two sisters, Gerri Mallebranche and Kaye Skinner; a sister-in-law, Mary Krueger; many other nieces and nephews; and special friends, Pat Volkmann, Sandy Fischer and Linda Stibbe.

In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by a brother, Monte Krueger; sister, Belva Gray and nephew, Ken and his wife Patricia Gray.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Polar with Rev. Donald Engebretson officiating. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will take place in the spring at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to St. Peter Lutheran Church, N2891 County Road S, Antigo, WI 54409 or the Homme Home of Wittenberg, 604 S. Webb Street Wittenberg, WI 54499.

A special thank you to the staffs of the Homme Home CBRF and LeRoyer Hospice for the wonderful care they provided to Maxine.