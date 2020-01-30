Wayne Wilber Durr, 65

Wayne W. Durr, age 65, of Antigo, died January 26, 2020 after a short illness at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. He is survived by his wife Luann Seefeldt Durr; his mother Charlene; his brother and sister; 5 children/stepchildren; 16 grandchildren/step-grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and a brother-in-law. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Sarah (Ringersma) Durr; and his father, Douglas Foeller.

Wayne was born in Gaylord, MI on July 30, 1954.

On June 30, 2012 he married Luann Seefeldt in Lake Mills, WI. After retiring Wayne and Luann wanting to be closer to their cottage on Pelican Lake, moved to Antigo and continued their passion for creating crafts together.

Wayne was employed by Madison Kipp in Madison for many years. He also operated his own business, Durrable Maintenance, maintaining the Betty Lou Cruises dinner cruise boats on the lakes in Madison.

Wayne served in the US Air Force as a flight mechanic and instructor.

Wayne loved life. Despite the loss of his legs, Wayne continued to love life and enjoy his many hobbies. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing and hunting. He especially enjoyed time at Pelican Lake. He was always working on handy projects in his garage. He and Luann were talented crafters, known as Durration Creations. Wayne was a great cook and a goodhearted man, and he had an uncanny ability to make others smile. He was a great mentor and teacher to his children and grandchildren.

Survivors, in addition to Luann, include his mother, Charlene Foeller; 3 children, Jessica (Jed) Kottwitz,

Kenneth Christ, and Josie (Harry Jr.) Studebaker; 2 stepchildren, Amanda (Justin) Thiede, and Jeffrey

Seefeldt; 10 grandchildren, Alicia Christ, Madeline (Tucker) Schuett, Alexis (Lennon) Morrissey, Jacob (Anna Kosloski) Demrow, Klaudia (Aaron Petersen) Kottwitz, Olivia Christ, Gage Christ, Ryan Demrow, Tessa Kottwitz, and Joshua Demrow; 6 step-grandchildren, Braxton, Aspen, Rowan, Riley, Dhana, and Lorenza; 2 great-grandchildren, Daisy and Rosie Morrisey; a sister, Julie Cox; a brother, Scott Foeller; a special brother-in-law, Steve Ringersma; and 4 nieces and nephews.

No funeral services will take place. Strasser-Roller Funeral Home is assisting the family. A celebration of life will take place in Antigo and Lake Mills in the near future.