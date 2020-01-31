Cami Lynne Wilke, 52

Cami Lynne Wilke departed this earthly life for her eternal home in heaven on Tuesday, January 28th.

Cami was born on April 8, 1967 to Greg and Roberta (Ziegler) Wilke. She was the youngest sibling and little sister to her three older brothers Steven, Alan and David. She was Aunt to Philip, Alainna, Stephenie, Elisabeth, Michael, John, Lyn and Steve. She is survived by her brother Steven (Lalie) of Lake Mills and their family, sister-in-law Sue Wilke of Johnson Creek, and her children Lyn and Steve, and special friends Brenda Austin of Delavan, and Debra Courtois of Lake Mills. Also surviving her are Uncles, Aunts and multiple cousins. Her parents and two brothers, Alan and David, as well as her grandparents preceded her in death.

Cami spent most of her growing up years in Antigo, Wisconsin surrounded by family and friends, and her large church family. She was a very independent and outgoing little girl, and that continued to be the case as she grew up and matured. She graduated from Osseo-Fairchild High School in 1985 and went on to school at UW Madison and Madison Area Technical College, graduating in 1991 with a degree in nursing.

Cami worked in the nursing field in several different areas. Care of and for her patients was always her utmost concern. She was a compassionate and dedicated caregiver wherever she worked.

Cami was a very talented woman who loved crafting in many genres; scrapbooking, painting, flower arranging, and ceramics were but a few of the hobbies she enjoyed. She took after her maternal grandmother Alice and loved to garden. Flowers were a passion, and roses were one of her favorites. Her home was always full of beautiful floral arrangements when her garden was in bloom.

Cami was also an animal person and loved her cats! She always had a kitty or three to love on and spoil. She wasn’t a “cats only” person however, as she made those kitties scoot over and make room for Daddy’s dogs, which she also loved on and spoiled!

In 2016 Cami was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s. This was a devastating diagnosis for her and for her family. Even in the midst of something so hard, however, there is ALWAYS hope. Hope came to Cami in the form of her faith, her family, her best friend Brenda, and an awesome caregiver and friend named Debra. Debra’s loving companionship and dedicated care allowed Cami to remain at home with her family for quite some time. When living at home was no longer an option, Cami was cared for by the equally loving and caring staff at Jefferson Memory Care and Rainbow Hospice.

Cami’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Jefferson Memory Care and Rainbow Hospice who have partnered with us in making these last years of her life comfortable and happy. We have been so blessed and touched by your care for Cami and us as we walked this tough road of Alzheimer’s. The work each one of you does every day is nothing short of incredible, and we have learned first-hand what a difficult job it is that you do. Thank you for every day that you work to bring dignity, joy and meaning to those affected by this disease.

A celebration of Cami’s life will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Real Hope Community Church, 1345 Stonehedge Lane, Lake Mills, Wisconsin. Service will be at 11 a.m., with visitation preceding from 9 – 11 a.m. A light meal will follow the service, and all attending are invited to join with our family for this.

Memorials can be made to Rainbow Hospice, 1225 Remmel Dr, Watertown, WI 53094.