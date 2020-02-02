CoVantage Credit Union celebrates 67th Annual Meeting

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

Members of CoVantage Credit Union are invited to attend the organization’s 67th Annual Membership Meeting on Wednesday, February 19. The meeting will begin at 7:00 p.m. in the Volm Theatre, Antigo High School, 1900 Tenth Avenue in Antigo. Member registration begins at 6:00 p.m.

All credit union members are encouraged to attend the meeting which will include an introduction of the CoVantage board of directors, financial reports and highlights from 2019, and a preview of what is being planned for 2020.

Candidates for the CoVantage Credit Union Board of Directors are:

Matt Kolling, business owner, Genesis Farms, LLC and Genesis Outdoors, LLC

Paul Payant, attorney and partner of Sommer, Olk & Payant, LLC

Willis Qualheim, business owner, Qualheim’s True Value

Current Board members of CoVantage Credit Union are: Susan Gitzlaff, Wausau; Dennis Haltinner, Appleton; Matt Kolling, Stevens Point; Karen Novak, Antigo; Paul Payant, Antigo; Willis Qualheim, Shawano; Eugene Shawano, Argonne; Lee Siler, Crystal Falls (MI); and Mike Windberg, Menominee (MI).

Members who attend will receive a complimentary gift and a chance to win one of numerous cash prizes. A meal will be served after the meeting has adjourned.